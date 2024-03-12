Obituary: Barbara Kircher Uehlein

Barbara Kircher Uehlein, 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2024, surrounded by family, and loved ones. Born in Union City, New Jersey on Jan. 21, 1933, she grew up and attended school in Hasbrouck Heights, ultimately graduating from Newark State Teacher’s College (now Kean College) with a degree in Elementary Education. Throughout college she was an active member of Alpha Theta Pi Sorority as well as a Worthy Advisor for the International Order of the Rainbow Girls.

For many years Barbara taught first and second grades in New Milford and Kinnelon, New Jersey, where in addition to her teaching duties she was also a mentor to young student teachers. Later in her career she taught preschoolers at the Pluckemin Church Preschool in Pluckemin, New Jersey, where she rose to become Co-Director of the program.

In April of 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Uehlein, and they had two children, Scott and Kerri Uehlein. While they spent much of their married lives in New Jersey, in 1997 they retired to Prescott Valley, Arizona and later migrated to Edmond, Oklahoma, making lifelong friends along the way. Barbara and Bob spent 64 happy years together, creating wonderful memories with family and friends. They were lifelong members in the Lutheran church and were always engaged in the various communities in which they lived. Throughout their lives they enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, always preferring a great car adventure over air travel, with an occasional cruise along the way.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Pam Uehlein, daughter Kerri, three grandchildren Kendall (Uehlein) Ellis and her husband Jacob, Kayde Uehlein and wife Jenna Uehlein, Anabelle Uehlein as well as great-granddaughter Mari.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague, Oklahoma. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.

Information provided by the funeral home.