New names have been revealed in Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking lawsuit

The lawsuit against former WWE Executive Chair Vince McMahon and former wrestler John Laurinaitis, which accuses them of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking, just became more transparent after the names of high-ranking executives were attached to a slew of the allegations in the complaint, which was filed by a former WWE employee on Jan. 25. An attorney representing the victim in the lawsuit has confirmed with TheStreet that the new names that have been revealed by Front Office Sports, who broke the story, are correct.

The lawsuit mentions four corporate officers; Corporate officers No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4. It alleges that all officers were aware of McMahon’s alleged inappropriate behavior and relationship with former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Some of McMahon's and Laurinaitis’ alleged inappropriate behavior includes rape and sexual assault. McMahon was specifically accused of sharing “sexually explicit photographs and videos” of Grant with people inside and outside of the company, and subjecting her to “acts of extreme cruelty and degradation,” as well as trafficking her.

WWE Corporate Officer No. 1

“Corporate Officer No. 1” has been identified as WWE President Nick Khan. In the lawsuit, the officer was described as “a high-ranking employee and Board member at WWE during Ms. Grant’s employment with WWE.”

Khan is accused in the lawsuit of knowing exactly who Grant was and the type of relationship she had with McMahon after he met with him privately at one point. Khan also allegedly would “assist in maintaining a position at WWE, as well as advancement opportunities” for Grant despite being aware of the alleged sexual exploitation she was subjected to.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is seen with WWE President Nick Khan during a ceremony announcing he has joined the Board of Directors for TKO at New York Stock Exchange. Michelle Farsi&solGetty Images

WWE Corporate Officer No. 2

WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum has been revealed to be “Corporate Officer No. 2” in the lawsuit. The officer was described as “a high-ranking employee at WWE who made hiring decisions, conducted prospective employee interviews, and maintained significant control over personnel decisions.”

The lawsuit claims that Grant allegedly met with Blum in 2019 at WWE Headquarters to help her find a position at the company, and that he “hardly asked any questions” during the interview.

Blum was also accused of flagging to McMahon that rumors about his relationship with Grant were circulating around the company. Blum also allegedly assigned her to a role that would require her to report to Laurinaitis directly and helped land a position for her (director of operations) that wouldn’t make people at the company suspicious or “put a target” on her back.

Blum also allegedly later drafted a to-do list for Grant that would effectuate an NDA between her and McMahon.

WWE Corporate Officer No. 3

Former WWE Chair and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, who stepped down from both roles in September 2023, has been identified as “Corporate Officer No. 3.” Stephanie has been accused in the lawsuit of knowing “of other instances of McMahon engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.”

She is also being accused of inviting Grant to sit near her during a WWE Executive Committee meeting, which the lawsuit alleges “were attended by individuals who had either direct knowledge of McMahon’s sexual exploitation of Ms. Grant or were otherwise suspicious.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 02: Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jeff Bottari&solGetty Images

WWE Corporate Officer No. 4

Brian Nurse, who is a former general counsel and head of WWE’s legal department, has been revealed to be “Corporate Officer No. 4” in the lawsuit.

Nurse is being accused of discussing a role with Grant in the legal department and later offering her the job after being ordered to by McMahon to do so, despite the role not having a complete job description.

Nurse allegedly was also “warm with other colleagues” but “cold” towards Grant due to his suspicions about her relationship with McMahon. The lawsuit later notes that his behavior towards Grant allegedly “shifted from cold to actively hostile.”

“If Ms. Grant walked into a room while WWE Corporate Officer No. 4 was laughing with colleagues, WWE Corporate Officer No. 4's expression immediately became blank and WWE Corporate Officer No. 4 would walk away,” reads the lawsuit. “If WWE Corporate Officer No. 4 and Ms. Grant walked towards each other in a hallway, WWE Corporate Officer No. 4 stopped and changed directions.”

Nurse was later terminated from WWE in November 2020.

