Las Vegas Strip casino brings back superstar R&B group residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 11:16 p.m.

Superstar R&B singers and groups have maintained popular headliner residencies on the Las Vegas Strip competing with huge pop, rock and country residencies.

A couple of performers' residencies have been among some of the highest grossing residencies on the Strip, including R&B/pop stars Jennifer Lopez ranking No. 6 and Bruno Mars ranking No. 11, according to OnTheStrip.

JLo headlined her 125-show Las Vegas Strip residency All I Have from January 2016 to September 2018 at the Axis Theater at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR)  Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, which would later be renamed Zappos Theater near the end of her residency.

Lopez returns to the Strip for the first time in five years on her This Is Me...Now tour on July 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lopez last performed in Vegas in June 2019 at T-Mobile on her It's My Party tour.

Bruno has added 12 shows to his residency at MGM Resorts International's  (MGM)  Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM in June and August before wrapping up on Sept. 1.

Superstar R&B and pop singer Jason Derulo headlines a 12-show residency at Apollo Global Management's  (APO)  The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Voltaire beginning the weekend of May 17-18, followed by 10 more shows in June, July and August.

R&B singer, songwriter and producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds returns to the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas off the Strip for a six-show run for three weekends, May 25-26, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Nov. 8-9, after selling out a headliner performance at the venue in October 2023.

Finally, legendary 1980s R&B group New Edition took the Las Vegas Strip by storm in late February and early March, as the popular singers performed their sold-out, six-show residency at Wynn Resorts'  (WYNN)  Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip.

New Edition sets a record 

While several superstar residency shows at the Wynn have sold out over the years, including Beyonce, Diana Ross, Garth Brooks and Harry Connick Jr., New Edition set a record for the fastest six-show sellout at the Wynn by selling every ticket for the February and March shows in just 45 minutes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

As New Edition wrapped up its sold-out residency on March 9, the group was ready to put another six shows at the Encore Theater on sale for its fans. 

"New Edition's Las Vegas Residency has been extended due to incredible demand!!" the group wrote March 10 on its social media sites.

Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell of New Edition perform onstage during 2023 New Edition Legacy Tour at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams&solGetty Images

New Edition returns to Wynn in July

The group revealed that will perform six more shows July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13 at the theater with an artist presale currently underway. Fans can use the presale use code "VEGAS" to participate in the early ticket sale, while general public ticket sales go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

New Edition, featuring Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, burst onto the R&B music scene in 1983 with its No. 1 hit debut album "Candy Girl." The title track from the album replaced Michael Jackson's huge hit "Beat It" on the top slot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart.

