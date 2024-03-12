February inflation surprises with modest uptick, but core pressures ease

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Woman sentenced to 10 years for 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend at Ponderosa Park Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 gets final plat approval by Yavapai County New HUSD middle school to be named Pronghorn Ridge County Supervisors deny 190-foot cell tower in Groom Creek Prescott Women’s March rallies support for equal rights amid vocal opposition YCSO Weekend Roundup: Runaway juvenile stuck on side of cliff was rescued Three Prescott Airport director finalists meet with community The US is springing forward to daylight saving; for Navajo and Hopi tribes, it's a time of confusion Shining Star Program founder’s death in fatal collision last month lamented by Quad-Cities veterans IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

February inflation surprises with modest uptick, but core pressures ease

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 12:51 p.m.

Updated at 9:14 AM EDT

U.S. inflation pressures quickened modestly last month, but core price pressures continued to ease, suggesting the broader trajectory is moving slowly toward the Federal Reserve's 2% target over the coming months.

The headline consumer price index for February was pegged by the Commerce Department at 3.2%, rising from the prior month's tally of 3.1% and coming in ahead of Wall Street's 3.1% consensus forecast.

On a monthly basis, inflation edged 0.4% higher, faster than the 0.3% gain in January but matching Wall Street's 0.4% forecast.

So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile components like food and energy, eased to 3.8%, the lowest in more two years but higher than Wall Street's 3.7% forecast. The monthly reading of 0.4% also topped Wall Street forecasts and matched the January reading.

The Fed tracks core inflation pressures as part of its price-stability mandate, and the year-on-year gains remain nearly double its preferred target of 2%.

"With inflation coming in slightly hotter-than-expected, we think it’s a coin flip as to whether the Fed cuts interest rates in June or if it takes a more conservative approach and waits until September," said Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer at Dallas-based Regan Capital.

"The last mile of price stability is proving to be the hardest, and inflation was able to decelerate from 9% to 3% rather quickly, but the path to the Fed's 2% target may take more time than expected," Weinand added.

US February CPI: 0.4% m/m in topline & core. 3.2% & 3.8% Y/Y. Housing, shelter & OER all up 0.4%. So, that January move was likely seasonal noise rather than signal of a new trend. Services up 0.5% following the 0.7% in January. Again, not seeing a new trend. It’s sticky and… pic.twitter.com/gEpC1AO74e

— Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) March 12, 2024

U.S. stocks were extended gains following the data release, with futures tied to the S&P 500 indicating an opening bell gain of 23 points while those tied to the Dow suggest a 50 point advance. The Nasdaq is called 70 points higher

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose 1 basis point following the data release to change hands at 4.104% while 2-year notes were pegged at 4.542%, around 1 basis point lower from prior to the data release.

More Economy:

Last week, the Labor Department said 275,000 new jobs were created last month. The larger-than-expected overall tally spooked investors concerned about the impact of rising wages on inflation.

However, the February jobs report also noted that average hourly earnings growth eased by a slower-than-expected 0.1%, the smallest increase since last autumn. The year-on-year gain slowed to 4.3% from 4.6%, a figure that also fell inside Wall Street forecasts and should soothe concern about spiraling wage gains.

Meanwhile, the the labor-force-participation rate both held at 62.5% while the headline unemployment rate edged higher to 3.9%.

CME Group's FedWatch has long discounted the chances of a Fed rate move next week in Washington. It now pegs the chances of a quarter-percentage-point cut in June at around 60%.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: