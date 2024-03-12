Airbus taking the lead on deliveries as Boeing's problems continue

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai College’s Jamie Oltersdorf honored with scholarship from the Community College Baccalaureate Association Prescott YMCA aquatics center reopens following renovation Trespass leads to felony arrest in Chino Valley New Mexico man arrested on charges of attempted sexual conduct with minor in Prescott Level 2 sex offender notification: Heather Lynn Schleifer Dewey-Humboldt moves forward with the EPA testing; open house is scheduled Speed-limit study recommends seven slight increases Murals could decorate utility boxes across portions of Prescott Valley Circle K vows to ‘implement stringent measures’ following gasoline leak in Chino Valley Planning and zoning commission approves update to metal storage container ordinance

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Airbus taking the lead on deliveries as Boeing's problems continue

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 10 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, March 12.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN:  I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. 

Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up over 200 points, the Nasdaq closed up 1.5 percent, and the S&P closed just over one percent higher. This comes as investors continue to react to the latest read on the Consumer Price Index, which came in line with analyst expectations. Wall Street is looking ahead to Thursday when the Producer Price Index comes out. Both reports will be crucial when the Fed meets at the end of March. 

Turning to the skies - the bad news just keeps on coming for Boeing. As it continues to deal with the fallout from several incidents involving its 737 Max fleet, the company is taking a back seat to its largest competitor, Airbus. Boeing delivered just 27 planes in February, while Airbus handed over 49. In the first two months of the year, Airbus has out-delivered Boeing by a tally of 79 to 54. And as Boeing Max jet planes continue to struggle with quality control issues and production delays, it’s starting to negatively impact the airlines that rely on the aircraft. 

Southwest only uses Boeing 737s and was expecting 58 new planes from Boeing this year - but it will only receive 46, causing Southwest to re-evaluate its 2024 financial forecast. And United Airlines announced it would be taking the yet-to-be-certified Max 10 out of its fleet plans for the year. Several groundings and stints of halted production over the past several years have led to big losses for Boeing. The company reported it lost $2.2 billion in 2023 and almost $27 billion over the last five years. 

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: