Top Kroger, Costco competitor planning major 2024 expansion

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
The US is springing forward to daylight saving; for Navajo and Hopi tribes, it's a time of confusion Shining Star Program founder’s death in fatal collision last month lamented by Quad-Cities veterans IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12 Prescott names finalists for airport director Prescott Council may officially deny $1M grant for Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic signal Tuesday HUSD approves seven assistant principal positions As hearings grow more contentious, one committee stands out for its civility Prescott’s leaked investigative reports now posted online Judge: State schools chief cannot sue to force English immersion in classrooms Need2Know: Liberty Lane closing as of March 10; United Animal Friends hosting first anniversary of Furr-tastic Finds Rescue Resale Store March 16; Former Maya Restaurant reopens as Frank’s Restaurant

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Top Kroger, Costco competitor planning major 2024 expansion

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 11, 2024 4:58 p.m.

If you're one of the many Americans who went grocery shopping over the weekend, you probably raised an eyebrow or two when you got to the checkout. 

And that's not because there were so many (or suddenly, so few) self checkout kiosks waiting for you to scan all your stuff on your own. 

Related: Walmart makes a major price cut that will delight customers

Rather, you may have been caught off guard by the price of your groceries alone. In fact, many goods at the store cost more than they did just one month before. 

The most recent Consumer Price Index, reported late in February, offered consumers a look into how much their average cost of goods has gone up. Prices rose 3.1% overall on a 12-month basis, above the 2.9% most analysts were expecting. Numbers from February are due out Tuesday morning.

Here's how several key consumer goods and services changed compared with the month prior:

  • Food: up 0.4%
  • Energy: up 0.5%
  • Used vehicles: down 3.4%
  • Apparel: down 0.7%
  • Shelter: up 0.6%
  • Transportation: up 1%
  • Medical care services: up 0.7%

The cost of food at home (that is, the stuff you buy at a grocery store) was up 0.4%.

"The index for other food at home rose 2.6% over the 12 months ending in January," the CPI reports.

Here are some of the foods that have seen the biggest price increases between January 2023 and January 2024:

  • Fresh fruit: up 1.4%
  • Poultry: up 1.7%
  • Fats and oils: up 1.9%
  • Sugar and sweets: up 4.4%
  • Beef and veal: up 7.7%
  • Processed fruits and veggies: up 2.5%
  • Cereals and bakery goods: up 1.5%
  • Nonalcoholic drinks: up 3.4%

Budget grocer planning major expansion

Naturally, many customers are getting creative when it comes to cost-cutting measures. Some are shopping less, trying to empty their pantries before making another stop at the grocery store. Others are driving the extra few miles to get to a budget retailer or wholesaler, which typically offers better prices per item than the big name box grocers.

One such grocer is Aldi, the privately-owned German grocery store chain which also operates Trader Joe's.

Shoppers outside of an Aldi grocery store.

SOPA Images&solGetty Images

Aldi is best known for its deep-discount shelf staples, many of which it sells under its own private label, often for much cheaper than at typical grocery stores. 

And being in the budget market is good business, particularly as food grows more expensive thanks to inflation and other natural disasters. Aldi, which acquired Southeastern Grocers’ Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in 2023, plans to pour $9 billion into its Northeast, Midwest and West Coast markets to expand its footprint and open 800 new or expanded stores in the next four years. 

Here are some of its ambitious expansion plans: 

  • Northeast and Midwest: open 330 new stores by 2028
  • Southern California and Phoenix: continue expansion after entering in early 2020s
  • New cities: open new locations in new U.S. cities, including Las Vegas

In 2023, Aldi also announced it planned to convert many of its newly acquired Winn Dixie supermarkets into Aldi-branded stores by 2025. 

The addition of 800 new stores is a mammoth undertaking for Aldi, which currently operates just under 2,400 stores within the U.S. 

But it's no stranger to ambitious plans. In 2017, Aldi announced plans to invest $5 billion into its U.S. operations and rapidly expand, which the grocer now says is on track. This new $9 billion expansion effort is simply the next phase of its American takeover, and crowns Aldi as one of the fastest-growing grocery stores in the country.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: