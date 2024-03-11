OFFERS
Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days volunteers are vital to rodeo success

Volunteers Anita Schwed, left, and Joan Stempski have enjoyed serving as Prescott Frontier Days ushers for many years. (Yvonne Gibbs/Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 11, 2024 8:53 p.m.

Prescott Frontier Days needs you! To really do a rodeo right, it’s a year-round job, done lovingly by hundreds of volunteers. Many of these folks have been helping in various areas for decades; often several generations of families have joined in.

For the upcoming 137th “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” help is needed in the following areas: parking, security, the parade, mercantile, ticket sales, arena work, arena grounds, hospitality, finance, single-day events, and off-site events.

If you have any questions about an area, please ask. And if volunteering is something you would like to do and can do only a few days, that is great too! The PFD has volunteer training in late June to ensure volunteers feel comfortable and knowledgeable with the tasks they are given. PLUS, by working the rodeo nightly (and two matinees) you get to watch the action while helping out!

PFD appreciates all its volunteers do and they hold a thank-you dinner after the rodeo is over for all of volunteers’ hard work. The spectacular “World’s Oldest Rodeo” doesn't happen without volunteers – who are the backbone that makes the rodeo run!

This year the rodeo is July 1 through July 7. For more information on volunteering, please contact the rodeo office at pfdvolunteers@worldsoldestrodeo.com or contact the Rodeo Office at 928-445-3103.

