Porsche brings on Apple CEO Tim Cook to help reveal its fastest EV

German high performance automaker Porsche (POAHY) enlisted the help of the leader of one of the world's leading tech firms to introduce the latest and greatest from the brand.

Related: Analyst makes a bold prediction about Tesla's future

In a live-streamed event on March 11, the marque revealed its fastest electric vehicle to date - the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, a track-ready version of its EV four-door sports car.

Touted by Porsche as the "most dynamic Taycan of all time", the new Taycan Turbo GT is a faster, lighter and a more powerful version of the already powerful Taycan Turbo.

Unique to the Turbo GT is an upgraded dual-motor powertrain that allows for a maximum power output of 1,092 horsepower and 988 pound-feet of torque. Zero to sixty miles per hour is dealt with in 2.2 seconds - or 2.1 seconds with the optional Weissach package, and will go up to a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package Porsche View the 8 images of this gallery on the original article

Other upgrades include an extensive aerodynamic body kit and chassis upgrades that gives it the look and feel of a real race car, such as a prominent rear wing, custom air suspension, big ceramic brakes, carbon fiber accents and body parts, as well as a lightweight set of 21-inch wheels wrapped in sticky high performance rubber.

The racing inspiration goes deeper into the Turbo GT's skin, as its new party tricks include launch control — a system that reduces tire spin when you mash the gas from a full stop — as well as a Formula E-inspired trick feature called Attack Mode, which unlocks an extra 160 horsepower for 10 seconds for those challenging overtaking maneuvers on the straightaways.

Inside, the Turbo GT still has a comfortable, tech-heavy cockpit featuring leather and Race-Tex 18-way sports seats, multiple screens and a Bose surround sound system.

2024 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Porsche View the 2 images of this gallery on the original article

However, in true Porsche fashion, the Turbo GT is available to be configured for the kind of customers who prioritize speed over comfort.

For those whose idea of a commute is a fast lap around their favorite race track, Porsche offers the Weissach package for its most hardcore drivers. The package turns the four-seater into a two seater with the addition of a carbon fiber roll cage, removes the dashboard mounted analog clock, floor and trunk mats and insulation material for maximum weight reduction. Additionally, the package also takes away one of the dual charging ports, replaces materials in the trunk for lighter ones and replaces the window glass for special lightweight sound and heat insulating glass.

For those drivers who really want to drive a race car to work, school or on their daily errands, the addition of Porsche's "Sound Package Plus" ditches the Bose system for a lightweight stereo system.

(Another) Tesla-beating lap by Porsche:

Porsche celebrated the launch of the Turbo GT by racing a purple Weissach package-equipped example around the notorious Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., shattering the EV lap record previously held by Tesla's (TSLA) Model S Plaid, with a time of 1:27:87.

Previously, a prototype version of the Turbo GT shattered the Tesla's record at the infamous Nurburgring race track in January 2024.

A Special Guest:

In the last minutes of the reveal, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook joined Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who was depicted using Apple's Vision Pro to observe and analyze the Turbo GT's record lap at Laguna Seca using a special application. Cook congratulated Porsche on the record, and compared Porsche's engineering milestones to its own breakthroughs in computing.

"It's these kinds of extraordinary milestones that show the world what can happen when a team of incredibly dedicated people come together to break new ground on a big idea," Cook said during the Porsche event. "Porsche has always been known for excellence, and we're proud to see a number of our products play a role in what [Porsche does], and it's so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences."

"I believe deeply that spacial computing has the potential to revolutionize every industry, and [Porsche is] showing one of the many ways Apple Vison Pro is going to make the impossible, possible."

More Business of EVs:

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is anticipated to start deliveries in Summer 2024, and like the Apple Vision Pro — it is a technological innovation that does not come cheap. Asking price starts at a whopping $230,000 before tax, title and dealer fees.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024