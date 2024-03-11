OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Void (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Void (Chino Valley Animal Shelter/Courtesy)

Void (Chino Valley Animal Shelter/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 11, 2024 9:13 p.m.

Meet Void, an approximately 1-1/2-year-old female domestic short hair cat. Void is a sweet girl who appears to have been trapped, spayed and released at some point in her life. She may be partially blind, but we do not know what caused this.

Void is litterbox trained, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. We do not know how well she would get along with other cats, but Void appears to be tolerant of some dogs.

If you would like to meet Void, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

