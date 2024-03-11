Pet of the Week: Lauren (United Animal Friends)

Lauren has a very loud purr that expresses her appreciation of attention, especially back scratches. She is funny, gentle, curious and athletic.

Lauren was surrendered because, with a new baby on the way, her family decided to rehome all of their cats. Because of this upset, Lauren will need a little time to get her confidence back. She has gotten along with the other cats and dogs in the household and is comfortable and affectionate with adults and children.

The 3-year-old has short black fur and bright gold eyes. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV, is spayed and microchipped. You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” at www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.