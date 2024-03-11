Pet of the Week: Henry (Catty Shack)

Henry, a male, brown and gray tabby, was born April 6, 2023. He has turned into the biggest love bug. He is very enthusiastic about playing but even more so when it comes to being petted, snuggling and getting attention. He would make a great companion for someone who works from home.

He is a beautiful silver gray color, tabby stripes with a spotted tummy.

This cutie is now available to be seen at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or please send an inquiry through petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.