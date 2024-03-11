Pet of the Week: Dotty (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: March 11, 2024 9:24 p.m.
Dotty has those beguiling spots on her eyebrows and her tush, and has a personality to match. She is playful and congenial and would love another dog to romp with in her new family. A 3-month-old heeler mix, she is crate trained and working on her housebreaking.
Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 for more information.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: