Pet of the Week: Dotty (Blackhat Humane Society)

Dotty has those beguiling spots on her eyebrows and her tush, and has a personality to match. She is playful and congenial and would love another dog to romp with in her new family. A 3-month-old heeler mix, she is crate trained and working on her housebreaking.

Please contact blackhathumanesociety.org or 928-899-3942 for more information.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.