IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12 Prescott names finalists for airport director Prescott Council may officially deny $1M grant for Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic signal Tuesday HUSD approves seven assistant principal positions As hearings grow more contentious, one committee stands out for its civility Prescott's leaked investigative reports now posted online Judge: State schools chief cannot sue to force English immersion in classrooms Need2Know: Liberty Lane closing as of March 10; United Animal Friends hosting first anniversary of Furr-tastic Finds Rescue Resale Store March 16; Former Maya Restaurant reopens as Frank's Restaurant

Monday, March 11
Another long-running big-name Las Vegas Strip show closing

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 11, 2024 4:03 p.m.

Las Vegas used to be a city known for schmaltzy headliners, magic acts, variety shows, and showgirls. It was a city where people often paid for entertainment that wasn't like the popular entertainment options elsewhere.

In many ways, the Las Vegas Strip operated like a cruise ship. The area has a captive audience that needs something to do at night. That changes the definition of what entertainment people would pay for compared to when they are at home.

Related: Historic Las Vegas Strip property closed and set for auction

It's hard to imagine most people leaving their homes to go downtown, pay for parking, and deal with traffic to see a variety show featuring showgirls, a ventriloquist, and non-famous comedians. On the Las Vegas Strip, like on a cruise ship, the entertainment is essential where you are staying. 

On the south and Central sections of the Las Vegas Strip, the various Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International are clustered very close together. The Venetian and Wynn Resorts properties are also within walking distance and that gives visitors an incredible array of entertainment choices.

And, as many of those resorts have added big-name residencies — stars like Adele, Garth Brooks, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and countless other huge stars — it has changed the entertainment equation on the Strip.  

Actual showgirls are a thing of the past on the Las Vegas Strip.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Showgirls and variety shows have faded on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas has largely moved away from certain types of entertainment. Magic shows, for example, once a Strip staple, have dwindled to a few with the biggest regular names appearing in residency being Penn & Teller at Rio, an off-strip property.

Classic entertainers like Wayne Newton and Donny Osmond still have successful Strip residencies, but many old-school entertainers like Rich Little, have moved to small rooms or no longer have a place on the Strip. Carrot Top continued to defy logic with his long-running residency at MGM's Luxor, but kitschy performers and hokey acts have largely disappeared.

"Legends in Concert," the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip closed in 2023 and has not found a new home. In addition, the classic showgirl show has fully disappeared and no actual showgirls perform anywhere in Las Vegas.

It's simply hard for a variety show to compete with the biggest music superstars in the world. That has led to a number of shows closing and another big name has fallen.

'America's Got Talent' closing on the Las Vegas Strip 

If any old-school variety show was going to succeed on the Strip, one tied to a big-name television property would seem to have the best chance. "America's Got Talent" didn't have any huge names (the show has produced very few of those) but it has lots of acts that have had television exposure on the popular show.

The show, which has been running at MGM's Luxor since November 2021, essentially offered a live version of the popular television show.

"This 75-minute fast-paced, high-action variety show features show-stopping moments ranging from thrill acts and magicians to vocalists and acrobats – all performed by past AGT superstars! Showgoers will be treated to an over-the-top opening number, setting the tone for an immersive spectacle that never lets up. With such a vast portfolio of talent to draw from, America’s Got Talent presents Superstars Live will regularly introduce new acts as well as welcome limited-engagement special guests," Luxor shared on its website.

It seemed like a recipe for success, but the show will close on May 11.

“It has been an honor to collaborate with the AGT team to bring the talent from one of television’s most exciting competition shows to the Las Vegas Strip and we hope to work together again in the future. We have loved being home to these world-class entertainers and wish all of these incredible performers the best of luck as they continue their careers. We’ll be proudly cheering them on,” the resort shared in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

