Costco has an incredible offer for Southwest Airlines customers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott names finalists for airport director Prescott Council may officially deny $1M grant for Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic signal Tuesday HUSD approves seven assistant principal positions As hearings grow more contentious, one committee stands out for its civility Prescott’s leaked investigative reports now posted online Judge: State schools chief cannot sue to force English immersion in classrooms Need2Know: Liberty Lane closing as of March 10; United Animal Friends hosting first anniversary of Furr-tastic Finds Rescue Resale Store March 16; Former Maya Restaurant reopens as Frank’s Restaurant Talking Money: A response back to my readers IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12 2 OLLI guys and a hike

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco has an incredible offer for Southwest Airlines customers

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 10, 2024 4:19 p.m.

Costco saves its members money in all sorts of ways. Its business model involves offering a limited selection of products in a no-frills warehouse.

The company's product people work with vendors to lower prices in every way possible. At the core level, the company lowers its cost per unit by placing huge orders for each product it sells.

Costco (COST) won't carry the same item in a variety of sizes. Instead, it offers a very limited selection that magnifies its buying power.

Related: Costco shares news on its next membership fee increase

That allows the warehouse club to work with its vendors so they can lower their costs. Producing a huge order allows Costco's partners to negotiate with its partners to lower prices on everything from raw materials to packaging.

It's a virtuous circle built around limited selection and very careful sourcing. That's not the only way Costco saves its members money.

The retailer also offers significant value through its Kirkland Signature brand. Costco works with top-tier vendors to produce items under its private-label brand that it can sell at lower prices than name brands.

In addition, Costco has become famous for its travel deals. The chain offers everything from bundled theme park trips that include airfare, hotel, tickets, and even rental cars, to discount cruises, and a wide range of lower-cost travel deals.

The chain's latest offering, however, literally gives Costco members free money.

Southwest Airlines has recovered from its 2022 holiday meltdown.

Image source&colon Kevin Dietsch&solGetty Images

Costco offers a Southwest deal

Costco often offers gift cards for less than their face value. The warehouse club will have a varying selection of cards from restaurants, retailers, and other places hoping to bring in customers.

It's not uncommon for members to pay $20 for a $25 gift card to chain restaurants or be able to purchase a membership to a gym for a year at a price that's lower than face value.

The warehouse club's latest deal, however, offers a huge value to Southwest Airlines (LUV) customers.

"Costco frequently sells travel-related gift cards at a discount. They have $500 Southwest Airlines gift cards for $450 online. But through Sunday, March 10th they’re taking an additional $20 off ‘while supplies last.’ That gets you $500 worth of Southwest Airlines travel for $430. Funds on the card do not expire," View From the Wing reported.

After March 10, the offer will still be valid, but it will cost $450.

"A Southwest Gift Card may only be redeemed at southwest.com, on the Southwest Airlines mobile apps and mobile website (only for initial flight booking), by calling Southwest Airlines at 1- 800-435-9792 (1-800 I FLY SWA®), or at Southwest Airlines ticket counter locations for Passenger air travel and other qualifying products and services," Costco shared on its website.

Southwest has recovered

It's surprising that Southwest has partnered with Costco to offer such a large discount because the airline has been performing well.

"We saw close-in performance strengthened in November and December for both leisure and corporate travel. This led fourth quarter 2023 to be yet another record at just over $6.8 billion in operating revenue, and we are seeing that strength continue into 2024," CEO Bob Jordan shared during the airline's fourth-quarter earnings call.

The airline, he noted, has recovered from its 2022 holiday meltdown to deliver record profits.

"This demand strength, combined with about $1.5 billion in incremental year-over-year pre-tax profit from our network optimization efforts and the contributions from our portfolio of strategic initiatives is driving us to expect additional revenue records and year-over-year operating margin expansion despite cost pressures from new labor agreements and increased aircraft maintenance expense," he added.

The Costco deal should drive new customers to the airline and encourage existing passengers to fly more. In theory, the airline may also lose some money if existing passengers opt to buy the gift cards to pay for travel they otherwise would have paid full price for.

Costco does limit each member to five $500 Southwest gift cards. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: