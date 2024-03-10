An in-depth look at the remote positions Apple offers

Want a work-from-home job at Apple? The tech icon offers an array of employment opportunities under the category of “home office,” which can be performed remotely within a designated geographic area.

Actually, the question may be best rephrased: Who wouldn’t want a work-from-home job at Apple? Employing some of world’s best and brightest minds, Apple was founded in 1976 under the visionary leadership of Steve Jobs, (and more recently, Tim Cook) and is known for its industry-disrupting innovation that has resulted in some of the best-loved products like the Mac computer, the iPad, and the Apple Watch. And then of course there is the iPhone. It set a new standard for smartphones when it was introduced in 2007 and is owned by nearly 2 billion people today. With its astounding 90% customer retention rate, Apple is one brand that seems poised to stand the test of time — and that’s quite reassuring if you’re looking for job stability.

Related: I spent two weeks with Apple’s new Vision Pro headset strapped to my head

Apple (AAPL) might be known for its sleek, $5 billion Cupertino, California headquarters, which has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a $2.7 trillion tech leader, but what may not be as well-known is that it also offers work-from-home positions in the areas of customer service, graphic design, marketing, research & development, and technology.

Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Shutterstock

Just be warned, it’s notoriously difficult to get a job at Apple, about as hard as it is to get into Harvard, which has an acceptance rate of 3%. Even finding the right Apple remote job to apply for has gotten more complicated in the age of spam bots. For instance, in 2022, LinkedIn purged 600,000 fake Apple accounts from its site and routinely warns users about cybersecurity threats from bogus job postings. In addition, the company itself called many of its workers back to the office after the Covid-19 pandemic, thus limiting the number of fully remote jobs it now offers.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any.

Does Apple have remote jobs? How do I search for them?

Apple has full-time, part-time, contract, and remote positions. The best way to find an authentic Apple job is to search on the company’s Careers page, which is updated frequently. Click “Search” at the top and you’ll be directed to a directory listing Apple’s current jobs worldwide. Conveniently, Apple developers created a Location filter that you can select called “Home Office” that will display all of Apple’s current remote positions. Note that these jobs are grouped by geographic area and some, like the Managed Service Provider opportunity in the Sales and Business Development vertical, require travel.

Related: American Express remote jobs & what they pay: Customer service rep, travel advisor & more

The Careers page also contains inspirational stories from current employees of all stripes, as well as information about Apple’s creative culture, its inclusion initiatives, and the company’s vision statement, which is “to make the best products on earth, and to leave the world better than we found it.”

Sound like the perfect fit for a work-from-homer like yourself? All you’ll need to do to apply is create an Apple Jobs account, and you can upload your resume.

Examples of Apple remote jobs

Entry level

College At-Home Advisors: The maker of MacBook introduced an innovative career development program designed so that students still in college can earn valuable job experience—along with the dream benefits Apple offers. These are part-time positions of up to 20 hours per week with a salary range between $23–$26.95 per hour. New hires must attend a 9-week part-time virtual training program and, upon completion, work three, four-hour shifts per week, including weekends and holidays.

The job itself entails providing phone support to customers on a range of popular products, from iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more, requiring the ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues in a friendly and efficient manner. You must be currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. university with a GPA of 2.7 or higher. A recent job posting was expressly for students at the University of California at Davis, not too far from Apple HQ.

Experienced

Graphic Designer: If you have an understanding of user-focused design principles, experience using Adobe Creative Suite, and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, Media Studies, or a similar field, this may be the job for you. The position entails all aspects of bringing an Apple campaign to life, from conception to launch on a variety of media platforms, including social, print, and video. The base pay for this position is $110,700–$166,600; a recent posting required applicants to reside in the New York City area.

If you have an understanding of user-focused design principles, experience using Adobe Creative Suite, and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, Media Studies, or a similar field, this may be the job for you. The position entails all aspects of bringing an Apple campaign to life, from conception to launch on a variety of media platforms, including social, print, and video. The base pay for this position is $110,700–$166,600; a recent posting required applicants to reside in the New York City area. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer: Apple is planning to implement generative AI into all of its products. This is a big opportunity if you’re interested in a career in this red-hot area. Engineers develop and build machine learning models, particularly large language models (LLMs) that are set to power Apple’s newest features. There was no base salary listed for a recent position available in the Pittsburgh, Penn. area, although a degree in Computer Science is required.

What types of benefits does Apple offer?

Its robust benefit package routinely lands Apple on “Best Places to Work” lists due to perks like its employee shareholder plan, tuition reimbursement, continuing education and training classes through Apple University, and a 25% employee discount on Apple products. In addition, it offers a matching 401(k) retirement plan, medical and dental coverage, paid time off and parental leave, sick leave, wellness counseling, and a charitable donation match of up to $10,000 per year.

How do I get a job at Apple?

Tim Cook provided some great tips on scoring a job at Apple during a recent podcast with musician Dua Lipa, emphasizing teamwork, creativity, and a curious mind. He said everyone at Apple believes that “one plus one equals three,” which means that the ideas you forge in collaboration are better than the one you can create on your own. So, make sure to add that to your cover letter.

Related: Amazon delivery driver salary: How much they really make