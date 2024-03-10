2 National Guard soldiers, 1 Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash are identified
In this frame grab taken from video provided by KRGV, authorities stage near where a helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, March 8, 2024. Authorities released the names of the two National Guard soldiers from New York and a Border Patrol agent who were killed. Authorities said Sunday, March 10, 2024 that the two soldiers with the New York Army National Guard who were killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski, who was 28, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, who was 30. Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna, who was 49, was also killed.. (KRGV via AP, file)