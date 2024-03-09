OFFERS
The now-$15 power scrubber shoppers call 'a miracle worker' removes stains and grime in seconds

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 9, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cleaning is a time-consuming task, so the quicker you can do it, the better. And one of the only ways to speed things up a bit is by having the proper tools.

Lucky for you, the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber — Amazon's no. 2 bestselling tile grout cleaner — is on sale for just $15 right now. It's so versatile that it can be used for all sorts of jobs, like removing grease from kitchen appliances, getting rid of stubborn stains on flooring, and clearing shower tiles of grimy buildup. The multi-purpose detail brush head spins up to 60 times per second to remove everything in its path and the brand says it works two times faster than scrubbing manually. Plus, it takes a lot less elbow grease. 

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, $15 (was $20) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The power scrubber has a cordless design for added convenience that runs off of four AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about waiting for a recharge. That means you can clean anytime and anywhere without hassle. Detailing your car and spot-cleaning the grill just become a whole lot easier. Although this small yet mighty machine is water-resistant and safe to use around wet surfaces, it should not be fully submerged in water.

Nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given this gadget a five-star rating and over 4,000 have sold in the past 30 days. Lots of people left image and video reviews proving how well it works in such a short amount of time and frankly, it's astounding.

"Where has this been all my life," one reviewer wrote. "Holy moly! I’m obsessed with this thing!! It’s a miracle worker!! The instant gratification of seeing that white grout is just a bonus!! BEST PURCHASE EVER!!!!"

"This is the best purchase I’ve made in my entire lifetime," another person said. "It was worth every penny. All the goo and dirt was disappearing in front of my eyes without much effort from my side."

If you have areas of your home you just can't get clean no matter how hard you try, it might be worth adding the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber to your cart while it's on sale for $15. What do you have to lose?

