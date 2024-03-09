Prescott’s leaked investigative reports now posted online

The investigative reports that the City of Prescott has refused to officially release to the public have now entered a new realm of unauthorized public access — this time on the internet.

Sometime over the past week, three memorandum reports that detail the investigations that took place in late 2023 regarding the actions of Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, former City Manager Katie Gregory, and other city officials, appeared online, on a website called “easyupload.”

The upload also included the settlement agreement that the City Council reached with Gregory during her resignation at a Dec. 19, 2023, council meeting, and several other documents.

The internet access is just the latest in a series of leaks that have occurred regarding the investigative reports since the Prescott City Council refused to officially release them to the public.

To date, the city has continued to claim attorney-client privilege concerning the documents and has refused to release them, despite multiple public records requests filed by The Daily Courier under the Arizona Public Records Law.

In the latest request, the Courier’s legal counsel sent a demand letter asking for the release of the documents by Feb. 15. As of early March, the city had yet to comply.

CITY STAND ON INTERNET POSTING

City Attorney Joseph Young said on Tuesday, March 5, that the appearance of the reports on the internet does not change the city’s stand on the documents.

“I have requested Easy Upload to remove (the documents), based on attorney-client privilege and privacy concerns,” Young said, noting that he heard about the upload of the documents on Sunday night, March 3, and asked the website for their removal on Monday.

Young said the privacy issues are especially troubling. “None of it is redacted (edited for publication), and that’s all problematic, not to mention the fact that it discourages participation in future investigations,” he said.

The uploaded documents include attachments that list information about employees who participated in the investigation, Young said.

Even though he allows that “the main gist (of the investigations) is out there,” Young said, “It’s still important to maintain the privacy of our employees. I’m not necessarily concerned that people know the gist of it; I’m concerned that we’re complying with our responsibilities to protect confidential information of our employees.”

As of Tuesday, March 5, Young had not yet heard back from Easy Upload about the request for removal. Noting that the website appears to be based in Istanbul, Turkey, he said further legal action could be difficult.

“Ultimately that would be a council decision, not mine, but I think as a practical matter, if it really is based out of Istanbul, which is what their mailing address is, that becomes as a practical matter, difficult,” he said.

MONTHS-LONG SAGA

The ongoing controversy at City Hall dates back several months – at least to Oct. 24, 2023, when then-City Manager Katie Gregory announced in a public study session that former Airport Director Robin Sobotta was no longer an employee of the city.

According to multiple accounts, the termination occurred earlier in the day, between a morning closed-door executive session and the afternoon study session (although Sobotta has informed the Courier that her departure from the city was a voluntary resignation, effective Nov. 17, 2023).

In the days and weeks after the Oct. 24 meetings, four City Council members filed complaints against Goode, maintaining that he had asked Gregory to resign that day – an action that they said had violated the City Charter and overstepped the mayor’s authority.

Those complaints are all a matter of public record and were discussed in public meetings in late 2023. Goode announced at a meeting on Nov. 7 that he had directed the city attorney to retain an independent outside agency to review and investigate the charges and claims, which he said were based on “hearsay and are simply inaccurate and wildly exaggerated.”

The Fitzgibbons Law Offices of Casa Grande conducted that investigation, and the city later made payments to the law firm of $7,265 and $7,519.

The other two investigations were conducted by the Coppersmith/Brockelman firm of Phoenix and focused on a complaint made by Rusing against Gregory, as well as a complaint by Sobotta against Gregory (filed Nov. 1, and Nov. 13, respectively, with city payments of $7,020, and $18,521).

The city chose to discuss the investigation into Goode’s behavior in a Dec. 19 closed-door executive session. Afterward, the city released a statement that the mayor’s conduct “did not violate the City Charter,” but the report was not released at that time.

MULTIPLE LEAKS

Over the ensuing two months, The Daily Courier made several public records requests to receive the investigative reports – first by email, then through the city’s public records request online portal, and then through an official demand letter sent by the Courier’s legal counsel.

Meanwhile, however, the three reports were delivered anonymously to the Courier office and other local media outlets on Jan 9.

Although Young sent out an email request the next day, asking for the return of the leaked documents (to which the Courier complied), the reports have been widely distributed in the community through copies and emails.

Even before the posting of the documents online, Stan Goligoski, a member of the ongoing campaign to recall Goode and a prospective candidate to run against him for the mayor’s office, estimated that 500 people had already read the documents.

“People just send it to us left and right, saying, ‘Did you see this?’ It’s almost a daily occurrence,” Goligoski said. “I was comfortable last week at 500, but now, who knows how many of these sheets is getting passed around? It could be anywhere between 500 and 1,000.”

Goligoski said he learned of the online posting of the reports via a typed paper message that was left in the mailbox at his home. Of the source of the information, he said, “No clue, it’s really inconspicuous. It went around to a number of people. Several on our committee received it as well.”

Prescott City Councilman Brandon Montoya, one of the council members who filed a complaint against Goode, said on Tuesday that he was not surprised to hear of the internet posting of the reports. “They’ve been widely disseminated at this point, so it was only a matter of time before someone did that,” he said.

PUSH TO RELEASE DOCUMENTS

In fact, Montoya says the widespread dissemination of the documents helps to make a case for their official release by the city.

“Posting them on the internet aside, I think it appears to me we’re past the point of where it makes a whole lot of sense for the city not to be releasing some sort of redacted version of that,” he said.

Montoya said the mayor’s investigation is somewhat different from the other two, in that “To a certain degree, the report on the mayor is sort of impacted by, the person who can make a decision on that is the mayor himself.”

But, the two reports that deal with complaints against Gregory “are a little more challenging, because there’s some coordination that has to happen with her legal representation,” Montoya said. “It gets a little trickier with privacy concerns.”

Goligoski calls the city’s decision not to release the reports to the public “atrocious,” maintaining that there are differences in what the council is saying about the contents and what is actually in the reports.

“It’s concerning that you’ve got leadership that are still going around saying that nothing was done wrong, but the reports say different,” Goligoski said.

As an example, he cites the council statement that Goode “did nothing wrong, that he didn’t break the City Charter.” Goligoski contends, “There was one line in there, one portion of the conclusion from the investigator that said (the council) could find that he didn’t break the charter, but there were three other things that the council could have done and honestly should have done, just for the sanctity of the city.”

Among the other options, he said, was “saying maybe we need some retraining, and maybe we need to understand this better. And they didn’t do such a thing.”

Goligoski says much of the controversy could have been averted if the council had simply released the reports.

“I’ve said all along, if you’re a humble person and leader, there’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘Hey, I messed up, I got it, let’s fix this,” he said. “None of this would be escalated like it is, but that’s not the stance they’re taking.”

Goode responded to a Daily Courier request for comment with a “no comment,” and Mayor Pro Tem Connie Cantelme could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

