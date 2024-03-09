Obituary: Virginia Dysart Swindle

Virginia Dysart Swindle, aged 93, peacefully passed away on Dec. 21, 2023, surrounded by the love of her three daughters in Phoenix, Arizona. Her life, spanning nearly a century, was filled with love, dedication, and service to others.

Born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Miami, Missouri, Virginia grew up on a small family farm with her parents and two older sisters. She later moved to Marshall, Missouri, to live with her aunt and uncle, Harry and Adelle Hall, where she faced the challenges of the Great Depression and World War II, shaping her resilient spirit.

Virginia graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall; while attending, she joined Alpha Xi Delta sorority and met her husband, Bill Swindle, who was attending college on the GI bill and they married in 1952. Career pursuits took the Swindles to various cities, including Kansas City, Missouri and Bryan, Texas, before settling in Columbus, Ohio, where they raised their three daughters - Linda, Jeannie and Patty. Virginia and Bill were deeply committed to their community, church and philanthropy. Virginia dedicated 20 years to teaching, advocating for children and volunteering with organizations like the March of Dimes and local public schools.

Virginia and Bill were socially active, participating in many neighborhood activities fostering lifelong friendships. Their move to Phoenix in 1997 marked the start of their retirement, filled with family time and involvement in the Methodist Church. They also cherished summers in their mountain house in the Prescott National Forest, forming meaningful connections and enjoying the beauty of the Bradshaw Mountains.

Virginia Dysart Swindle is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Swindle. She is survived by her three daughters, Retired Lt. Colonel Linda Yaeger (Roger), Jeannie Swindle (Geoff) and Patty Swindle, and her grandsons, Frank Yaeger and Jackson Reed.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and a profound impact on the lives of those she touched. Her memory will be forever cherished by her family, friends and the countless individuals whose lives she enriched.

A small memorial service will be held in the spring where she is interred next to her husband in the Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.