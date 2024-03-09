Obituary: Robert James Seconder

Robert James Seconder, born April 7, 1940 in Pontiac, MI, passed away at the age of 83 on Feb. 15, 2024 in Chino Valley, AZ. There will be a celebration of life in Michigan with family and friends. He was survived by his wife Cheryl, son Michael, daughters Deborah, Cindy and Jamie, His grandkids Sarah, John, Thomas and Anna were the loves of his life.

Information provided by the family.