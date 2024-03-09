Obituary: Jean Ellen McMichael Messick

Jean Ellen McMichael Messick, wife of Thomas Roger Messick and mother of Victor Warren Messick and Ruth Michael Messick-Wardell, passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 22, 2024. Jean’s passing followed an extended period of declining health. She was born in Macon, GA on Nov. 18, 1932 to Doctor Victor Hugh and Ruth Frasier McMichael.

A memorial service celebrating Jean’s life will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. A reception lunch will follow Jean’s service in the St. Luke’s Parish Hall where family and friends are invited.

Jean’s family requests that any donations to her memory be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, Arizona.

