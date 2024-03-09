Obituary: Jean Ellen McMichael Messick

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
2 OLLI guys and a hike Shining Star Program founder’s death in fatal collision last month lamented by Quad-Cities veterans Yavapai College Foundation earns prestigious nonprofit rating The US is springing forward to daylight saving; for Navajo and Hopi tribes, it's a time of confusion Arizona lawmakers pan, praise Biden’s combative State of the Union address Arizona reports 20% increase in HIV cases, predominantly affecting Hispanic communities YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Jean Ellen McMichael Messick

Jean Ellen McMichael Messick. (Courtesy)

Jean Ellen McMichael Messick. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 9, 2024 8:24 p.m.

Jean Ellen McMichael Messick, wife of Thomas Roger Messick and mother of Victor Warren Messick and Ruth Michael Messick-Wardell, passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 22, 2024. Jean’s passing followed an extended period of declining health. She was born in Macon, GA on Nov. 18, 1932 to Doctor Victor Hugh and Ruth Frasier McMichael.

A memorial service celebrating Jean’s life will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. A reception lunch will follow Jean’s service in the St. Luke’s Parish Hall where family and friends are invited.

Jean’s family requests that any donations to her memory be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, Arizona.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jean’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: