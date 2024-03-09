Obituary: Eric Charles Day

Eric Charles Day, 76, of Dewey, Arizona, died Jan. 6, 2024, in Prescott, and is now rejoicing with Jesus, his Lord and Savior.

Born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to Harvey and Betty Day, he graduated high school in St. Johns, Arizona in 1966. He enlisted in the Navy, serving four years in the submarine service. Eric retired from AT&T in 2011 after 34 years as a telephone installer and repairman. An avid woodworker, Eric renovated his home, made toys, beautiful signs, and elegant Christmas sleighs to name just a few things.

Eric is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Mary. He was loved and will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Seelye; his son Roger and wife Jenna, and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Michaela; his son Cameron and wife Jenny, and two grandsons, Josiah and Everett; his daughter Laurel; and many other family members.

The memorial service will be Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Dr. in Prescott. Following the service and reception at the church, interment will be at 2:00 at the National Veterans’ Cemetery, 500 Hwy 89 in Prescott.

Information provided by the family.