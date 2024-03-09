OFFERS
Shining Star Program founder's death in fatal collision last month lamented by Quad-Cities veterans Yavapai College Foundation earns prestigious nonprofit rating The US is springing forward to daylight saving; for Navajo and Hopi tribes, it's a time of confusion Arizona lawmakers pan, praise Biden's combative State of the Union address Arizona reports 20% increase in HIV cases, predominantly affecting Hispanic communities YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures

Obituary: Edward (Eddie) Mihoda

Edward (Eddie) Mihoda. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 9, 2024 8:36 p.m.

Edward (Eddie) Mihoda went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Eddie was born Aug. 6, 1953 in Union Town, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Manhattan, New York, where he spent his time learning mechanical skills from his father Frank who was a Building Superintendent.

Eddie relocated to Colorado where he met his soul mate Kim. Together they raised two children, Josh and Adam. The family ultimately relocated to Arizona to be close to his mother Grace and father Frank.

Eddie spent 45+ years in the HVAC field. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything mechanical and loved sharing his knowledge with those around him. After retiring he would regularly spend time helping friends and former co-workers troubleshoot HVAC issues remotely.

Eddie embodied the essence of honor. His infectious smile could brighten anyone’s day. Humble, kind and deeply caring, he never hesitated to extend a helping hand to those in need. No task was too small or too demanding for him; he would gladly pause his own endeavors to assist you.

Eddie is survived by the love of his life Kim; his son, Josh Mihoda (Alisha) and grandchildren Shane and Levi; his son, Adam Mihoda; his son, Mike Mauldin (Austyn); his brother Frank Mihoda (Lynda); his sister-in-law Vanessa Mihoda, his niece Amberle and her daughter Samantha Mihoda; and his father-in-law, Gene Todd.

A Celebration of Eddie’s Life will be held in Flagstaff on June 8th; for more information please email: joshmihoda@yahoo.com

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breaths away.” — Maya Angelou

Information provided by the family.

