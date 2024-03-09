Obituary: Edward (Eddie) Mihoda

Edward (Eddie) Mihoda went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2024 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Eddie was born Aug. 6, 1953 in Union Town, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Manhattan, New York, where he spent his time learning mechanical skills from his father Frank who was a Building Superintendent.

Eddie relocated to Colorado where he met his soul mate Kim. Together they raised two children, Josh and Adam. The family ultimately relocated to Arizona to be close to his mother Grace and father Frank.

Eddie spent 45+ years in the HVAC field. He was blessed with the ability to fix anything mechanical and loved sharing his knowledge with those around him. After retiring he would regularly spend time helping friends and former co-workers troubleshoot HVAC issues remotely.

Eddie embodied the essence of honor. His infectious smile could brighten anyone’s day. Humble, kind and deeply caring, he never hesitated to extend a helping hand to those in need. No task was too small or too demanding for him; he would gladly pause his own endeavors to assist you.

Eddie is survived by the love of his life Kim; his son, Josh Mihoda (Alisha) and grandchildren Shane and Levi; his son, Adam Mihoda; his son, Mike Mauldin (Austyn); his brother Frank Mihoda (Lynda); his sister-in-law Vanessa Mihoda, his niece Amberle and her daughter Samantha Mihoda; and his father-in-law, Gene Todd.

A Celebration of Eddie’s Life will be held in Flagstaff on June 8th; for more information please email: joshmihoda@yahoo.com

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breaths away.” — Maya Angelou

Information provided by the family.