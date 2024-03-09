Obituary: David Hirschy

David Hirschy passed away on Nov. 21, 2023. He was born to Maydell and Willis Hirschy on Dec. 6, 1945, in Waxahachie, Texas, while his father attended seminary school.

The family moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, shortly after his birth to pastor a small church. Growing up, David spent his summers in Prescott. He could be called a “Yavapai kid.” The family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, a few years later, where David attended elementary and high school. He graduated from Washington High School in 1963 near the top of his class. David then graduated from Occidental College in 1967 with a degree in Physics. In 1990, he graduated from Columbia with a master’s degree in physics.

Upon graduation from Occidental College, a peace-loving and service-minded David joined the Peace Corps. He was assigned to teach Physics in Spanish at the University in Medellin, Colombia, where high school teachers would attend courses in Physics. David said this was a seminal time for him and one he would never forget. He expanded his love of woodworking in his spare time and learned to build guitars with a local guitar builder. He also found the love of his life, Marcella Flores, who was teaching at the American School in Medellin. They were wed on Dec. 8, 1968, and this fantastic love story continued for 55 years.

After completing his service in 1969, David and Marcella moved to New York City, where he continued his new-found passion for education, teaching science at the Alfred E. Smith Vocational High School in the Bronx, New York. From there, he taught at the International High School on the La Guardia Community College campus. David’s work there was recognized as “cutting edge” and at the forefront of instructional efforts. He wrote and implemented a Motion curriculum that became a template for future educators and was presented at national educational conferences. More importantly, David strove to create a classroom culture where students were valued and learned to find value in each other. This extended to their families. He used the science of cooking in one of his high school classes, where each student invited a parent into the classroom to talk about their heritage and cook their family’s favorite dish. Parents coming into a high school classroom was unheard of and truly extraordinary.

After 30 years teaching in NYC, David and Marcella retired to Prescott, Arizona. However, retiring is not at all what happened. Firing up is more like it! David said he now only wanted to make beautiful things and that he did along with Marcella. Their collaboration encompassed silversmithing, jewelry making, painting, and printmaking. Together, they created Miramontes Studios, which now houses a gallery where their work is displayed and sold. Never one to rest, David went on to create metal sculptures. The city of Prescott will install three of his sculptures into a newly created walking trail in Prescott and dedicate them in a public ceremony in mid-April.

David was indeed a Renaissance man. He utilized his deep understanding of acoustics to become the sound engineer for several recordings done in Prescott that included everything from classical guitar to big band. David focused on showcasing local musicians who had yet to be recorded. His good friend, Da Hong Seetoo, must receive credit for teaching David the ins and outs of sound recording. Propelled by curiosity and always a tinkerer, David’s home audio speakers were legendary. Once again, credit is due to Da Hong for involving David in his engineering sound experiments. Music from all genres and eras poured out of those speakers most hours of the day.

David was busy in the kitchen when he wasn’t creating in the art studio. He was widely known as a master baker and chef. David took pride in the provisions and scoured local food markets daily for the freshest and best. Ask anyone lucky enough to have shared one of his magical meals in their home. Again, never resting, David mastered the art of coffee roasting — treating neighbors and friends with bags of exquisite beans. This love of cooking developed as a teenager, watching his mother in the kitchen. David’s culinary skills reached new heights when he took a sabbatical from teaching and volunteered at Chantarelle, an exclusive Tribeca restaurant. When the New York Times awarded a fourth star to the restaurant, the review highlighted the chocolate cake that David had created just for that occasion. He continued his association with Chantarelle, working as a substitute sous chef when needed.

Above all, David was resilient and courageous. In 2012, he was diagnosed with the rare Conkrite-Canada syndrome. This ongoing battle rarely slowed him down. Thanks to his exceptional care at Mayo Clinic and his determination to partner with his physicians, he exceeded the life expectancy of five years, living almost 11 years. His sister called him the “poster child” for the Mayo Clinic, and his local doctor called him the “miracle man.” The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate and exceptional care provided by Mayo Clinic.

The family would also want to thank Prescott’s doctors and nurses who cared for David during the final 12 days at the local Prescott hospital.

The following quotation by Nelson Mandela certainly applies to David: “I learned courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

Information provided by the family.