As gas prices rise, here are some tips for saving money at the pump

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona lawmakers pan, praise Biden’s combative State of the Union address Arizona reports 20% increase in HIV cases, predominantly affecting Hispanic communities YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures Lawmaker proposes expanding citizen-arrest laws for shoplifting Prescott Council plans April 9 study session to discuss Rodeo Grounds Master Plan Democrats slam Republicans refusal to consider right to contraceptives in state Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

As gas prices rise, here are some tips for saving money at the pump

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 9, 2024 2 a.m.

Gas prices rose during the final week of February, and an AAA report suggests they’ll keep climbing as drivers hit the road for Spring Break. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy joined TheStreet to discuss his top tips for saving money at the pump.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: Talk to me about some of your top tips for saving money at the pump. That is certainly something that is top of mind for many people, especially as we hit some of these seasonality factors.

PATRICK DE HAAN: Well, I think first and foremost, having an expectation of what to expect, being able to plan for what gas prices are might help the consumer say, hey, we're going to take a road trip in July or August because gas prices will be lower. Being prepared is certainly a far better consumer. Now when it comes to actually having to fill your tank competitively, shopping, not driving around. But there's an app for that, either using GasBuddy or Google or Waze. Motorists should always quickly check what gas prices are around them. They may be surprised when it comes to paying for that fill up. There's multitudes of ways of saving. Free loyalty programs, which most stations have reduced prices, credit card rebates. There are rewards. Stations have cash discounts, Even GasBuddy has a payments card. But all of it comes down to an educated consumer. Things like driving efficiently, using your cruise control, not hauling excess weight. There's a lot of different things that people can do to reduce what they're paying at the pump. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: