The electric spin scrubber shoppers say is 'pure cleaning magic' is on sale for just $40 at Amazon

Getting on your hands and knees to scrub floors and other parts of your home is unnecessary when you could just be investing in the proper tools that actually make cleaning easy. Save yourself the hassle of scouring the internet for the best cleaning gadgets and add one of Amazon's top-rated options to your cart today.

The Bomves Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber is among the top 10 bestselling household cleaning brushes on the site and it's currently on sale for just $40 for Prime members and $45 for non-members. That means you can save up to $24 on this cleaning tool that does all the dirty work for you and comes with eight interchangeable brush heads that make it incredibly versatile.

It's ideal for cleaning all sorts of areas like floors, bathtubs, showers, sinks, countertops, baseboards, and much more. And thanks to its lightweight, cordless design that only weighs 1 pound, you can use it practically anywhere without hassle.

Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $64) at Amazon

The cleaning kit comes with a large brush, small brush, pointed brush, fiber sponge, sponge, wool cloth, cloth brush, and large cloth that can be used on all types of hard surfaces. The large brush is great for cleaning big areas and the pointed brush will clear grime from hard-to-reach areas you might have thought were impossible to clean. Additionally, the scrubber features an extendable handle that ranges from 12 inches long up to 54 inches long, meaning it can be used as a handheld device or as a cleaning wand for ceilings and baseboards without having to bend and reach.

Not only does it have convenient features and accessories, but it also uses a powerful motor that cleans stubborn stains and stuck-on gunk in mere seconds. Choose from two speeds (low and high) and all you have to do is hold it up to the surface — no elbow grease required. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge and only takes roughly three hours to recharge a dead battery fully.

Over 3,700 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and more than 10,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. "This product saves you time and effort with cleaning," one shopper said, adding, "I’m able to save myself from bending over and my arms don’t get tired after using this."

"Game changer," another reviewer wrote. "My cleaning routine has never been easier. Effortlessly removes grime, and the spin action is pure cleaning magic. A definite five-star winner!"

If the Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber can make your life easier for just $40, it's officially too good of a deal to pass up. Prime members and non-members alike should be running to take advantage of this sale while it's still available.