Shoppers are ditching their $125 Ridge wallets for this Amazon alternative that's on sale for as little as $11

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Modern cell phones have taken away most of the George Costanza-sized bulk from men's wallets, leaving many in search of a minimalist solution for carrying around some cash and the cards that matter most. Some have found their way over to The Ridge, a brand known for crafting slim, military-grade metal wallets that are said to be nearly indestructible. Guys love them, but they're not cheap, with some exceeding $125. But recently, another metal wallet on Amazon has caught the eye of shoppers—and it's less than a tenth of the price.

Right now, the Flancci Minimalist AirTag Wallet is on sale for just $11 after an on-page coupon—45% off the original $20 price. This minimalist wallet has earned nearly 300 five-star ratings from shoppers searching for a better money storage solution. It's currently available in five colors, including blue, red, and white. Black carbon fiber is also available but costs $6 more.

Flancci Minimalist AirTag Wallet in Red, $11 (was $20) on Amazon

Like The Ridge, Flancci's wallets are made of metal dividers that use a combination of elastics and screws to sandwich credit cards into one secure, refined package. They also have a convenient money clip on one side of the wallet. Cards are easily accessed thanks to a notch that allows you to push them through toward the opposite side. It has a maximum capacity of 15 cards, and the brand even says it blocks RFID signals.

One of the main differences between this metal wallet and those from The Ridge is the integrated Apple AirTag slot. While The Ridge does offer AirTag attachments for its wallets' elastic bands, it's a separate cost on top of the expensive wallet. With Flancci's design, you can have both in one.

Flancci Minimalist AirTag Wallet in Carbon Fiber, $17 (was $26) on Amazon

Those who have found this Flancci metal wallet say they're thrilled with the savings but are even happier with its shape, weight, and style. Some go as far as saying it's better than its more expensive competitor. "This is a great alternative to the Ridge wallet at a third of the Ridge wallets’ cost," a shopper said. "Better yet, it features a mount for an AirTag which minimally increases the thickness of the wallet (unlike the AirTag attachment from Ridge). The money clip is very strong so that bills won’t accidentally fall out…All in all, this is a great value."

Quality is always a question when dealing with an unfamiliar brand, but one shopper said it's right on par with their previous wallet from The Ridge. "I got this to replace my Ridge wallet that I’ve been using for the past five years or so," they said. "It’s exactly the same width and depth but slightly thicker. It feels just as nice and minimalist but with added benefits. The wallet comes with everything you need to attach your AirTag to it. It even comes with extra screws just in case."

While the hype around The Ridge products is real, shoppers say this superiorly more affordable metal wallet from Flancci is just as good. Now that it's on sale for just $11, it's worth a try to bring your current wallet situation into the modern era in a stylish, refined package.

This story was originally published on MensJournal.com.