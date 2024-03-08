Legendary R&B star sets unofficial residency off Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip is loaded with star headliner residencies to satisfy most anyone's music taste.

Guests can choose from a variety of classic pop, rock, country and R&B performers who sell out theaters up and down the Strip every night. Traditional Vegas headliners on the Strip include Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton with his "Wayne: Up Close and Personal" at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo until June 2024 or maybe 1970's teen idol Donny Osmond at Harrah's Showroom until May 11, 2024.

For those looking for a good old country music night, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Shania Twain have residencies planned at various hotel casino theaters.

Rock bands are also on the Strip with REO Speedwagon arriving at the Venetian Theater at The Venetian for its "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" residency in May and October. Jam band Phish has four shows at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere at The Venetian Resort April 18-21, followed by Dead & Company rolling in for 18 shows at the Sphere May 16 through June 22.

R&B stars have residencies on the Strip

Pop, R&B, and funk artist Bruno Mars, who recently opened his The Pinky Ring club at Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, added 12 shows to his residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live Theater at the Park MGM performing shows in June and August before wrapping up on Sept. 1.

Superstar R&B and pop singer Jason Derulo has lined up a 12-show residency at Apollo Global Management's (APO) The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Voltaire beginning the weekend of May 17-18, followed by 10 more shows in June, July and August.

Vegas also has plenty of entertainment to offer off the Strip. Superstar 1970's pop singer Barry Manilow started a long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas off the Strip in February 2005. After 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue in September 2023. Manilow's residency has been extended through 2024.

Songwriter Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images) FREDERIC J&period BROWN&solGetty Images

Babyface performs six shows at Palms Casino Resort

Finally, superstar R&B singer, songwriter and producer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds returns to the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas off the Strip for a six-show run after selling out a headliner performance at the venue in October 2023.

Babyface performs at the Pearl on three weekends, May 25-26, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Nov. 8-9, but the headliner engagement is not advertised as a residency on either the Palms' or the artist's websites.

Ticket prices range from $55 per ticket for the last row in upper Section 303 to front row center for $785 per ticket for the opening night show. Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster.com.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist is the only producer to win Producer of the Year four times and also three consecutive years from 1995-97, which is a current record. Babyface co-founded record label LaFace Records, which launched the careers of stars like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and Pink, his website said.

Babyface has written and produced hits for artists like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Luther Vandross, Bobby Brown, Boyz II Men, Beyonce, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton and a many others, according to his website. His most recent single "As a matter of fact" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart on July 15, 2023, which was also his first No. 1 solo single in 26 years. He is currently working on his 13th studio album.

