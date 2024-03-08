Jobs report signals soft landing as hiring hits 275,000 and wage gains ease

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures Lawmaker proposes expanding citizen-arrest laws for shoplifting Prescott Council plans April 9 study session to discuss Rodeo Grounds Master Plan Democrats slam Republicans refusal to consider right to contraceptives in state Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party Rezoning request for Prescott Rodeo Grounds submitted in mid-February Women Artists of the West present ‘Dreamweavers’ on display at the Phippen Museum through June 23

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jobs report signals soft landing as hiring hits 275,000 and wage gains ease

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 8, 2024 1:51 p.m.

Updated at 8:59 AM EST

The U.S. economy added another solid round of new jobs last month, but slower-than-expected wage gains could ease concerns that a tight labor market will boost inflation pressures over the first half of the year.

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said 275,000 jobs were created in February, up from the sharply-revised total of 229,000 recorded in January and well ahead of the six-month average of around 248,000. 

Economists were looking for a headline total of 198,000.

Average hourly earnings eased notably from January and were up by a slower-than-expected 0.1%, the smallest increase since last autumn. The year-on-year gain slowed to 4.3% from 4.6%, a figure that also fell inside Wall Street forecasts and should soothe concern about spiraling wage gains.

Meanwhile, the headline unemployment rate and the labor-force-participation rate both held, at 3.7% and 62.5% respectively.

“Today’s healthy jobs report, on the heels of January’s surprisingly strong numbers, continues to highlight the strength of the job market amid a generally strong U.S. economy," said Joe Gaffoglio, president of Mutual of America Capital Management. "Heading into 2024, market expectations were high for interest-rate cuts to begin as early as March, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made it abundantly clear that the central banks will take a cautious approach before moving ahead."

"The labor market’s continued strength, along with inflation lingering above the Fed’s stated goal of 2%, should not alter his thinking,” he added.

Slower-than-expected wage gains colored a solid February jobs report.

Spencer Platt&solGetty Images

U.S. stocks turned higher following the data release, with futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 indicating a 21 point gain and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average suggesting a 65 point advance. The tech-focused Nasdaq is called 75 points higher.

It’s jobs day. #NFP
Headlines show mixed news.
NFP⬆️ 275k stronger than expected
Unemployment⬆️ to 3.9% pic.twitter.com/BLGTsY5OL6

— Jumana Saleheen (@JumanaSaleheen) March 8, 2024

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were marked 2 basis points (0.02 higher at 4.071% while 2-year notes were pegged 4.444%.

Earlier this week, payroll-processing group ADP said private-sector hiring improved to around 140,000 last month, just shy of Wall Street's 150,000 forecast, with the wage gains for job switchers falling to the lowest levels in more than two years.

Challenger Gray's benchmark report on corporate job losses, meanwhile, showed just under 85,000 firings last month, adding to the worst start to the year in terms of layoffs since 2009.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: