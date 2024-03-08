Epic Games CEO explains how it fought Apple and won

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures Lawmaker proposes expanding citizen-arrest laws for shoplifting Prescott Council plans April 9 study session to discuss Rodeo Grounds Master Plan Democrats slam Republicans refusal to consider right to contraceptives in state Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party Rezoning request for Prescott Rodeo Grounds submitted in mid-February Women Artists of the West present ‘Dreamweavers’ on display at the Phippen Museum through June 23

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Epic Games CEO explains how it fought Apple and won

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: March 8, 2024 7:58 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Apple has revoked its earlier decision to terminate Epic Games' European developer account.
  • The move comes after a 'swift inquiry' from European regulators. 
  • Apple initially terminated Epic's account on Wednesday. 

Just two days after Apple  (AAPL)  revoked Epic Games' European developer account, the tech giant has restored Epic's access. 

Epic co-founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said in a post on X that, after a "swift inquiry" from the European Commission, Apple informed both Epic and the commission that it would "relent and restore our access."

Epic plans to use the account — which was initially approved only a month ago — to launch both Fortnite and an Epic Games store on iOS in Europe, something that on Thursday became enforceable under Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA). 

Related: Apple CEO Tim Cook sends clear message about AI to Wall Street

Under the DMA, the European Commission designated six tech giants as "gatekeepers." The legislation aims to keep these "gatekeepers from imposing unfair conditions on businesses and end users" to ensure "the openness of important digital services."

Notably, that means forcing the gatekeepers to allow third-party apps and app stores on their platforms. 

The gatekeepers include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft.

The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory. Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent…

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 8, 2024

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program,” an Apple spokesperson told TheStreet in a statement confirming the move. 

Noncompliance with the objectives laid out in the DMA will result in fines amounting to 10% of the company's global revenue. For repeat offenders, that number will rise to 20%. 

"This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable," Epic said in a statement. "We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!"

Epic said earlier in the week that Apple's initial decision to revoke its developer account was at least in part informed by a social media post from Sweeney that was critical of Apple's App Store policies and practices. 

Before reversing course, Apple maintained that it was acting within its rights in terminating the account. 

Contact Ian with tips and AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Building trust in AI: Watermarking is only one piece of the puzzle

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: