Epic Games CEO explains how it fought Apple and won

Apple has revoked its earlier decision to terminate Epic Games' European developer account.

The move comes after a 'swift inquiry' from European regulators.

Apple initially terminated Epic's account on Wednesday.

Just two days after Apple (AAPL) revoked Epic Games' European developer account, the tech giant has restored Epic's access.

Epic co-founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said in a post on X that, after a "swift inquiry" from the European Commission, Apple informed both Epic and the commission that it would "relent and restore our access."

Epic plans to use the account — which was initially approved only a month ago — to launch both Fortnite and an Epic Games store on iOS in Europe, something that on Thursday became enforceable under Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Under the DMA, the European Commission designated six tech giants as "gatekeepers." The legislation aims to keep these "gatekeepers from imposing unfair conditions on businesses and end users" to ensure "the openness of important digital services."

Notably, that means forcing the gatekeepers to allow third-party apps and app stores on their platforms.

The gatekeepers include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft.

The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory. Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent… — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 8, 2024

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program,” an Apple spokesperson told TheStreet in a statement confirming the move.

Noncompliance with the objectives laid out in the DMA will result in fines amounting to 10% of the company's global revenue. For repeat offenders, that number will rise to 20%.

"This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable," Epic said in a statement. "We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!"

Epic said earlier in the week that Apple's initial decision to revoke its developer account was at least in part informed by a social media post from Sweeney that was critical of Apple's App Store policies and practices.

Before reversing course, Apple maintained that it was acting within its rights in terminating the account.

