Costco makes a decision on membership-price increases

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott names finalists for airport director Prescott Council may officially deny $1M grant for Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic signal Tuesday HUSD approves seven assistant principal positions As hearings grow more contentious, one committee stands out for its civility Prescott’s leaked investigative reports now posted online Judge: State schools chief cannot sue to force English immersion in classrooms Need2Know: Liberty Lane closing as of March 10; United Animal Friends hosting first anniversary of Furr-tastic Finds Rescue Resale Store March 16; Former Maya Restaurant reopens as Frank’s Restaurant Talking Money: A response back to my readers IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12 2 OLLI guys and a hike

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco makes a decision on membership-price increases

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 8, 2024 6:12 p.m.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti has led the warehouse club's earnings calls for more than 30 years. 

His no-nonsense style is mostly business with little bits of humor and playfulness mixed in.

That run came to an end with Costco's fiscal-second-quarter-earnings call. The CFO acknowledged his unprecedented effort in his remarks.

Related: Costco quietly makes a massive food court change

"I'd like to take a moment to say thank you to many of you who have tuned into each quarter, some for many years, to allow me to share with you Costco's results, both our ups and our downs and, thankfully, many more ups and downs and provide some fun and informative color on how we're doing along the way, he said. 

Since Costco went public in December 1985, "I have hosted all but one call. It has been an absolute privilege and honor to do so, so thank you all." 

During many of those calls, Galanti has faced questions about whether Costco will increase the cost of membership. Generally, the chain lifts that cost every five to six years, but it has not done so since 2017. A Gold membership costs $60 and an Executive membership, which comes with 2% cash back up to $1,000, is $120.

That puts it well overdue for an increase, and it was only fitting that Galanti addressed the issue one final time during his last earnings call as CFO.

Cheap gas has been a membership driver for Costco.

Image source&colon Kevork Djansezian&solGetty Images

Costco has strong membership numbers

Costco had a slightly disappointing second quarter based on what Wall Street analysts expected. If you put those expectations aside, by most standards the warehouse club had a very strong quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 5.7% to $57.33 billion from $54.24 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 5.9% to $114.05 billion from $107.68 billion.

Costco also had strong membership-growth and renewal numbers. Membership-fee revenue came in at $1.11 billion, up $84 million, or 8.2%, in the quarter, compared with a year earlier. 

Galanti offered some insight on those numbers during the call.

"In terms of renewal rates, at the second-quarter end our U.S. and Canada renewal rate came in at 92.9%, which is up 0.1% from Q1 and 12 weeks earlier, and the worldwide rate came in at 90.5% similar to the last quarter," he said.

"Membership growth continues. We ended the second quarter with 73.4 million paid household members, up 7.8% versus last year, and 132 million cardholders, up 7.3%, with continuing growth throughout the quarters." 

Those are stellar numbers, and with the chain's overall sales growth, Galanti was asked once again — for the last time — about a membership-price increase.

Costco CFO answers membership hike question

Sharing a price increase in his final earnings call as CFO would have been a fitting ending to Galanti's career. Instead, questioned about the matter, he repeated the same general words he has leaned on for roughly the past two years.

"It's when, not if, still. But really, we're — joking aside, we're not that smart in terms of figuring out exactly why. I mean, we know that all the factors that we believe would — if we wanted to do it when we feel comfortable in terms of renewal rates, new member signups, loyalty, all those things are continuing in the right direction," he shared.

Galanti generally offers little color aside from the "when, not if" line, but he was more expansive during this call.

"It really is a function — and I don't think it would be done simply because, hey, things have slowed down a little bit, let's do it now. We like the fact that we're performing well. We like the fact that all — almost all metrics are going in the right direction in our business right now. We've got plenty of runway left," he added.

He closed the discussion on the topic by making clear that the company has not made a decision.

"And given the economy and given everything else, it's us, it's Costco. So I think it is simply still not trying to be cute about it. It's not some big analytical formula. It's simply a measure of, we will, at some point, I'm sure, do it," the outgoing CFO said.

Galanti, 67, will be succeeded on March 15 by Gary Millerchip, former CFO at grocery giant Kroger.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: