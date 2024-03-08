OFFERS
Carnival Cruise Line shares important news for parents, families

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 8, 2024 12:44 a.m.

Taking a cruise requires more preparation than taking a traditional land-based vacation. That's because every cruise that sails from the United States has to visit another country.

In most cases, Carnival and Royal Caribbean sail closed-loop cruises. That means they leave and return to the same U.S. port.

When those sailings are to the Bahamas, Mexico, and other spots in the Caribbean, passengers only need basic travel documents to board. You can get on one of these sailings if you have an original copy of your birth certificate and a driver's license.

It's easier, however, if you and everyone else in your traveling party has a passport. That makes getting on the ship easier as you simply have to have your passport scanned in the terminal and it makes getting off the ship exceptionally easy as many Florida ports have automated the process.

When you get off Royal Caribbean's (RCL) new Icon of the Seas at Terminal A in Miami, you simply walk up to a facial recognition machine that identifies you. If it does not flag you for additional screenings, then it simply tells you to walk forward and you're done.

None of the ports that Carnival and Royal Caribbean sail to regularly from the U.S. requires a passport to enter. Some have stations where you can get a passport stamped, but it's not required unless you have a medical emergency and need to fly home.

Passports, however, are not the only document many cruisers need. That's something Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald posted about on his popular Facebook page.

Carnival offers family-friendly activities.

Image source&colonCarnival Cruise Line

Cruising families need to know this

Because cruises visit different countries, passengers need to be aware of every rule that can apply. That's because there are some quirks that can cause problems. And, when that happens in a foreign country, that can be a bigger issue than when it happens in the United States.

It's generally a mild problem if a husband and wife with different last names try to rent a car in the U.S. If you're not carrying your marriage license, which nobody realistically is, you will have to fill out more paperwork, at least with some rental car companies.

Not having the right paperwork when you are outside the country can be a more serious situation and Heald shared some key details parents and grandparents need to know.

"I get asked a lot from people who are sailing with grandchildren or with children that are not a direct part of your family if there needs to be a form that needs to be completed giving permission for you to take the children out of the country," he shared. "The answer is, yes, there is. And while the United States. Customs and Border Protection may not ask to see it, but this form is definitely something that you should have with you."

The same logic applies to a parent traveling with a child who may be theirs but does not share their last name. He shared a link to the form for parents to fill out.

Carnival says better safe than sorry

Heald acknowledged that immigration may not ask for the form, but if you don't have it, it could lead to a lengthy process. Many of his followers shared their experiences traveling with kids who aren't their children and some shared a piece of extra advice.

"We did this when we took each of our five grandkids first when they each were 7 years old to Nassau. And then when they each turned 14 to Alaska. Like John said we were never asked to show anyone our paperwork. But you never know when you will be asked to prove that you have mom and dad's ok to go out of the country with them. And when mom and dad sign the paperwork have them get it notarized," Rick Williamson wrote.

Technically, the government does not require the form to be notarized, but many of the people who commented said they did it anyway.

