Burger King offers a Whopper of an all-you-can-eat event

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO sees steady increase in child sex trafficking AAEC homeless liaison earns top state award for serving students in need Retired Judge Kenton D. Jones passes Arizona's health department names first statewide heat officer to address extreme temperatures Lawmaker proposes expanding citizen-arrest laws for shoplifting Prescott Council plans April 9 study session to discuss Rodeo Grounds Master Plan Democrats slam Republicans refusal to consider right to contraceptives in state Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party Rezoning request for Prescott Rodeo Grounds submitted in mid-February Women Artists of the West present ‘Dreamweavers’ on display at the Phippen Museum through June 23

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Burger King offers a Whopper of an all-you-can-eat event

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 8, 2024 3:06 p.m.

Burger King has never shied away from the bigger-is-better approach. 

In a market that has been sensitive to health concerns, the fast-food giant has built its brand around the Whopper. And while Burger King's  (QSR)  signature sandwich hasn't been the stand-in for unhealthy items like the McDonald's Big Mac has in countless news stories — [blank] has more calories than 3 Big Macs — it's certainly not health food. 

Related: McDonald's menu adds fan favorites Burger King does not offer

In a broad sense, the fast-food burger chains have generally admitted that they're bad for you. Of the big three, only Wendy's offers salads, while McDonald's and Burger King know their customers well enough to know that nobody visits them because they want to make good choices.

Burger King over the years has leaned into the excesses of fast food. Most famously, the chain offered the Egg-Normous Breakfast Burrito in 2016. This unabashedly indulgent breakfast was marketed to people who needed a hearty breakfast to kick off a day of hard work. 

"Featuring a generous serving of savory sausage, thick-cut smoked bacon, lots of fluffy eggs, topped with queso sauce, golden hash browns, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of picante Sauce," the chain described at the time.

More recently that's not a strategy Burger King has pursued, but the chain is offering a massive burger and is leveraging it for a different kind of promotion.

Burger King has offered really big burgers outside the U.S.

Image source&colon Burger King

Burger King has a one-pound burger

In the U.S. Wendy's  (WEN)  also has embraced the bigger-is-better mantra, but it has done so quietly. The chain allows customers to add two more patties (for a total of 4) to the two-patty, 960-calorie Baconator. 

That's a stunning amount given that the often-vilified Big Mac comes in at 563 calories while the Whopper beats it at 677 calories. At their U.S. locations, at least in recent years, the big three have generally not touted high-calorie counts even while offering them. 

In Japan, however, that's not the case. There, Burger King has embraced and promoted massive burgers. The biggest of them, the Great King Yeti, weighs in at a full pound (454 grams). The chain touted the burger on its X feed and teased a novel promotion.    

"2 weeks left. 'Great King Yeti The One Pounder.' The yeti will soon return to the snowy mountains. It looks like he won't be participating in this year's all-you-can-eat event. ... We are currently planning this year's all-you-can-eat! The first installment is scheduled for around May, so please wait for further updates," the chain said.

Coming in at 1,495 calories, the Great King Yeti consists of four beef patties, six slices of gouda cheese, caesar sauce, pickles and onions served on a toasted sesame bun.

Burger King offers all-you-eat promotion

While it's not unheard of for fast-food chains to offer all-you-can-eat deals, that has not been something Burger King, McDonald's  (MCD)  or Wendy's has done.

Pizza Hut and KFC  (YUM)  have offered all-you-can-eat buffets, but those have become very rare.

Burger King Japan will be using the Big King Yeti for a limited-time all-you-can-eat promotion in Japan.

"You can eat as much of it as you want with Burger King Japan’s One Pounder Challenge. For 45 minutes, you’ll get all-you-can-eat King Yeti plus medium french fries and soft drink. You have to finish the item first before ordering another one, with the last order set at the 30-minute mark," Timeout reported.

Taking part in the promotion won't be cheap. It will cost you 3,900 yen, roughly $26.56, but participants get T-shirts and custom Whopper cases for taking part.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: