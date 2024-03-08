Amazon is selling $35 sneakers that shoppers say are just like Nikes, and they're buying all the colorways

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's easy to hold a lightweight walking sneaker and experience sticker shock—how is it that something so unsubstantial could cost more than $50? Brands like Nike and Allbirds can especially render this feeling, with prices sometimes exceeding $100. But there's one brand on Amazon making comfortable walking shoes at ultra-affordable prices, and some shoppers are saying they're just as good as their brand-name competitors.

Right now, Vamjam's walking shoes are on sale on Amazon for just $35—a 24% discount on the typical $45 price. These affordable sneakers are currently the No. 5 bestselling men's walking shoes on Amazon after having earned more than 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're the real deal. They're available in 22 colorways and come in sizes 6.5 to 13.

This minimalist men's walking shoe features a full mesh upper that's breathable, lightweight, and flexible. It sits on a single-piece rubbery foam sole that has flexible cuts throughout to increase traction. Shoppers say the innersole is pretty thin, but it's removable for those who wish to swap it with an orthotic. It doesn't seem like there's much to this sneaker, the design is pretty basic, but that also lends itself to how utile they are.

Like a pair of Nike Free Runs, an Allbirds Tree Runner, or even a pair of Yeezys, Vamjam's walking shoes are soft, stylish, and travel-friendly. Because they're minimal and unstructured, they're able to compress to about the height of a club sandwich and, given the materials, weigh practically nothing. They could easily fit at the bottom of a backpack or pack flush inside a carry-on suitcase and can provide that "just in case" comfort shoe option when your feet disapprove of all other options.

Shoppers have been resoundingly happy with these lightweight walking shoes, with many agreeing that they're comfortable, nice looking in all colors, and an incredible bang for the buck. Some shoppers openly say they prefer these to big brands. "Great price, comfortable, and lightweight," one shopper stated. "Comparable to a Puma and Reebok, better than some Nikes, and way less expensive. I’ll probably buy all the colorways at some point."

Some shoppers compare them to Allbirds, which is a popular walking shoe for travel and touring, but prefer these now that they've tried them. "My husband loves these! They are like Allbirds but at a fraction of the cost," a shopper said. "They are very lightweight and breathable with good cushion. They do not hurt his feet at all. We walked all over Italy and he never complained once about his feet hurting."

They might not come with the prestige of their brand-name competitors, but shoppers have said they get the job done and do it well. So, for just $35, it's worth taking a chance on Vamjam's lightweight walking shoes and saving some money in the process.

