TSA unveils self-checkout like security lanes: Here's how it works

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 7, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Thursday, March 7.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks gained steam after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that while inflation is currently too high to lower interest rates, investors could expect rate cuts later this year. Separately, Wall Street is looking ahead to the February jobs report out Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 198,000 jobs in February, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7 percent.

In other news, the TSA is enlisting some new help in an effort to speed up security lines: you. The agency has begun testing a self-screening technology in hopes that it will be quicker and safer for passengers. The new tech will initially be used in Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.

The new features include a virtual agent, automated conveyor belts for luggage, and a more sensitive detection system. TSA agents will be available for those who need help, but the automated system will allow fewer agents to be present, as they can monitor X-ray machines remotely.

The TSA head, David Pekoske, said, "The bottom line is all the technology we put in place is much better for security, it's more efficient for passengers, and it's a better passenger experience."

The TSA has already screened 143 million passengers in 2024, a 6 percent jump from the same time in 2023.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

