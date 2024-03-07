State of the Union: What to watch as Biden addresses the nation
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 7, 2023. The State of the Union speech is one of the biggest pieces of political theater every year. But in modern times, it's a televised extravaganza where every detail is carefully scrutinized. This is Biden's third State of the Union and it will feature the third House speaker to hold the job since he was elected. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP-File)