Sports producer accuses ESPN exec of leaking Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith feud

Colin Salao
Originally Published: March 7, 2024 8:30 p.m.

Earlier today, the New York Post reported that there had been an "explosive argument" between Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee.

The report said the private conversation included McAfee calling Smith a "motherf-----, stemming from "creative differences" surrounding a feature project that Smith is supposedly set to produce through his production company, Mr. SAS Productions, which will air on ESPN, the report said. 

Related: Dan Le Batard thinks we're witnessing "the end" of Skip Bayless, praises Stephen A. Smith

The argument reportedly ended with Smith banning McAfee from his weekly appearances on Smith's "First Take" Show during football season, though the sides have said to have fixed the issues. McAfee told The Post that he wasn't aware of the banning.

But amid the report, at least one person is calling foul at ESPN.

Roy Bellamy, who is a senior producer at "The Dan Le Batard Show," posted about the report on X, formerly Twitter, and sensed that something fishy may be at play here.

Related: Here's how Aaron Rodgers just drove a $85 million wedge between ESPN and Pat McAfee

"The executive at ESPN that always leaks these things....and we all know who this person is....really needs to stop," Bellamy wrote.

While Bellamy didn't name the executive, it seems like he might be pointing at Norby Williamson, ESPN's executive editor & head of event and studio production, who has been called out publicly by McAfee on several occasions.

McAfee accused Williamson of attempting to "sabotage" his show, which joined ESPN in September, replacing the noon time slot that used to be for SportsCenter. This was triggered by a feud between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and late night host Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime Disney talent, which started on "The Pat McAfee Show."

McAfee has made it clear that he has a good relationship with top Disney and ESPN executives like Bob Iger and Jimmy Pitaro, but has explained in an episode of "All The Smoke" that he has not had a positive relationship with Williamson even prior to joining ESPN.

He also said that he received support from at least 40 people who work or used to work for ESPN for standing up for himself.

the executive at ESPN that always leaks these things....and we all know who this person is....really needs to stop.

ESPN stars Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith had explosive argument over creative differences https://t.co/VKWNLuVTz2 via @nypost

— Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) March 7, 2024

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

