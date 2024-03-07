NFL fans facing amputation after attending freezing cold playoff game in January

Several NFL fans could be facing amputation after attending a freezing cold NFL playoff game in January.

According to a report by Fox 4 Kansas City, Grossman Burn Center at Research Medical Center's medical director said that the center is advising 70% of the frostbite patients it had in the month of January to schedule amputations. It said that many of these patients are Chiefs fans who attended the team's Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins on January 13.

The game, which was -4 during tip-off and had a wind chill of -27, was the fourth coldest NFL playoff game on record, and the coldest in history at Arrowhead Stadium.

There were reports that 15 people were hospitalized after the game for reasons like frostbite and hypothermia.

But according to the FOX4 report, Grossman Burn Center medical director Dr. Megan Garcia said that she had seen "dozens" of frostbite patients in January, with many of them coming from the game.



“The patients who had their frostbite injuries along with the Chiefs game, they are just getting to the point now we are starting to discuss their amputations that might be necessary,” Garcia told FOX4.

The news adds to what has been a rough post NFL season experience for the fans of the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

During the team's Super Bowl parade in Kansas City on Feb. 14, three days after they won The Big Game, there was a shooting that took place that saw one person killed and over 20 people injured, including 11 children.

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.

