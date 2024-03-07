OFFERS
Elon Musk mentions new tech that will make Tesla owners happy

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 7, 2024 7:27 p.m.

If Elon Musk is to be believed, Tesla  (TSLA)  owners will soon have another way to potentially unlock and control other aspects of a Model 3, Y, S, X, or even a Cybertruck.

In response to X user ​​@dani_elle831, who asked for the ability to unlock a Tesla through an Apple Watch to be possibly incorporated, Elon Musk responded, “Sure.” Thus, anticipation is now spreading amongst Tesla and Apple Watch owners for the chance that the long-asked-for Apple Watch app is officially on the roadmap.

Sure

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2024

Currently, the main way to unlock a Tesla is through the main app for Android or iOS devices, or the included key card with the car. Tesla also sells a “key fob” for $175 for the Model 3 and Y, which comes with the S and X.

Presumably, Musk agrees and envisions a way to unlock from his wrist, as well as a full-fledged app for the Apple Watch. It could offer the ability to lock and unlock but also expand to popping the “frunk” or opening the truck, as well as controls for pre-conditioning the vehicle to a desired temperature.

As of right now, that isn’t possible officially, but there are third-party applications that bring this capability to the Apple Watch. However, you do need to share access to your Tesla account.

The other route would be to create a Siri Shortcut, as the Tesla app for iOS supports this automation protocol. You can create a shortcut for unlocking or locking your Tesla and then assign it to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2, or you can use it by asking Siri for it from any Apple Watch.

Either route, time will tell, but hopefully, Musk's “Sure” means that a Tesla Apple Watch app is on the horizon. While competing electric vehicle maker Rivian has said an Apple Watch app is on the roadmap, it hasn’t yet been released.

However, Rivian did update its iOS app with support for Live Activities, which allows you to monitor the charge from the Lock Screen on an iPhone or via the Dynamic Island at the top on an iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max. That would be a nice addition for Tesla owners as well.

