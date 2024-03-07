Dan Le Batard thinks we're witnessing "the end" of Skip Bayless, praises Stephen A. Smith

Dan Le Batard has been engrossed by the figures that seem to be dictating the top of the sports media industry that he also plays in.

And while Le Batard's team and audience hilariously trashed him for engaging in the sports media discourse — playing music after his monologue's that indicate that they don't care about the topic — the former ESPN host persisted on with discussing the sports media hierarchy.

On the Wednesday, Mar. 6 episode of "The Dan Le Batard Show," the host claimed that his fascination on the topic stems from Stephen A. Smith's power over the entire industry — whether it be other media members or the media companies themselves.

"[Smith's] super competitive, he's a conqueror, and he's getting bigger than he's ever been," Le Batard said of the man he's butted heads with a few times on the topic of the evolution of sports media. "[He's] about to change the game again and now he rides with Shannon Sharpe and they can build whatever the hell they want, with or without Disney."

Le Batard noted that Smith has elevated ESPN's "First Take" into a top-rated show over a year despite the supposed declining television viewership, and he and his newest partner, Shannon Sharpe, have built their own massive brands through shows outside of ESPN.

And Le Batard notes that Smith is not the highest paid person on the brand, but he's been forthcoming to the new talent on the scene even though he's the biggest name.

"What Stephen A. Smith is worth right now after very quietly saying a couple of times, 'I'm underpaid' on television, he welcomes in McAfee and all these $17 million contracts, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman when he's the voice and face of ESPN, and he's now underpaid as soon as they arrive," Le Batard said.

According to the New York Post, Smith received a contract in 2019 worth an estimated $12 million annually. Pat McAfee, who joined ESPN in September, is reportedly receiving $17 million a year, while Buck and Aikman both reportedly make $15 million or more as well.

Le Batard knows that Smith will be worth more, but he's continued to work and is now operating in the space where he can challenge the likes of legendary former NFL players who have moved to media.

"Stephen A. Smith wants to play with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the sphere of, I'm the biggest star in sports right now as there is a media star. And I'm at my company and I'm underpaid," Le Batard said.

What's extra fascinating for Le Batard is that Smith had originally left ESPN in 2009, and it seemed like his career was going down until he returned in 2011 with Skip Bayless to do "First Take." The two revitalized the show, but Smith has carried it to new heights while Bayless seems to be headed in the wrong direction on FS1.

Bayless left for FS1 in 2016 and was partners with Sharpe until he left in June 2023. The new cast of Bayless includes former ESPN talents like Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, but the viewership numbers have not been spectacular. And Le batard made a sweeping declaration because of that.

"We're watching the end of Skip Bayless because those numbers are so bad," Le Batard said.

The numbers for the show were reportedly at around just 50,000 on Feb. 27, which is only about a third of what the show was averaging when Sharpe was around. Le Batard believes Fox Sports will throw its money at other stars who seem to have more staying power.

"Nick Wright is here to have the money that Fox has to offer and Colin Cowherd is going to be able to do whatever he wants with him and his company and Shannon Sharpe and they're going to compete at the top of the game," Le Batard said.

