Analysts revamp Nvidia, Micron price targets as new business model grows

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC leader clarifies critics’ perceptions of health alliance PUSD Governing Board approves proposed 2024-25 school budget PUSD Governing Board given presentation on A-F letter grades Arizona lawmakers look to override local zoning laws Prescott National Forest plans pile burning March 7-31 in the Prescott Basin School district elections in Yavapai County get underway Prescott-area contractor arrested on fraud, theft charges Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race AZ Supreme Court orders defamation trial over Lake election claims against Maricopa County Recorder Richer Wrongful-death, injury lawsuits against Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center settled

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Analysts revamp Nvidia, Micron price targets as new business model grows

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 7, 2024 2:07 p.m.

Updated at 9:52 AM EST

Nvidia  (NVDA)  shares moved higher again Thursday, pushing the stock past $900 for the first time ever, as analysts continue to reprice the chipmaker amid a surge in AI demand and its commanding market leadership. 

Nvidia, now the world's third-largest stock by market value and within touching distance of Apple's $2.6 trillion, smashed Wall Street's elevated fourth quarter earnings estimates last month and forecast 2024 sales in the region of $24 billion and an implied bottom line of $5.41 per share.

Perhaps even more impressive from an investor perspective was the amount of profit Nvidia was able to extract from its chip-making business. Gross-profit margins widened by more than 12 percentage points to 76%, a figure the group says will improve to 77% over the three months ending in April.

Related: Micron surges as chipmaker looks to piggyback on Nvidia AI demand

However, while analysts have largely accepted Nvidia's dominance in high-end artificial-intelligence-chip making, they're also starting to see the value of its nascent entry into a new market, which is currently lead by rivals Broadcom  (AVGO)  and Marvell Technologies  (MRVL) .

Two years ago, Nvidia had a market value of $550 billion. It's now within touching distance of Apple's $2.6 trillion.

TheStreet&solShutterstock&solSlaven Vlasic&solStringer&solGetty Images

Companies that want to develop their own bespoke AI data systems usually need custom-made chips in order to do so. The market for so-called custom silicon, currently pegged at around $10 billion, could double by 2025, according to estimates from industry research group 650 Group.

Custom-made opportunity

Reuters reported last month that Nvidia is looking to enter that market, with a division headed by a former Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD)  and Marvell executive, Dina McKinney. Nvidia had earlier talks with customers such as Amazon  (AMZN) , Meta Platforms  (META)  and Microsoft  (MSFT) , the report said.

The report suggested Nvidia is also exploring the market for custom silicon in wireless telecom chips as well as those in the automotive industry. 

Citing the potential for gains in the custom silicon market, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh added $150 to his Nvidia price target, taking it to $1,000 a share, while affirming his buy rating on the stock. 

The analyst called Nvidia "the biggest near-term AI winner."

More AI Stocks:

Rakesh and his team also boosted price targets on two AI market rivals, Broadcom and AMD, taking them to $1,550 and $235 per share respectively. 

“We see multiples continuing to expand in the face of the AI rally," Rakesh said. "No change to [estimates] but see potential for outperformance given strong AI demand continues to outpace supply.”

Chipmaking stocks have well outpaced the broader tech sector this year, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rising 19.7%, nearly triple the 6.8% increase for the benchmark Nasdaq Composite.

Related: Nvidia crushes earnings, stock soars. Time to buy AMD?

Nvidia shares were marked 2.3% higher in early Thursday trading to change hands at $906.58 each, a move would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 96% and value the group at around $2.3 trillion. 

Broadcom shares were marked 3% higher at $1,390.63 each while AMD slipped 0.45% to $209.68 each.

Micron Technology  (MU) , meanwhile, was marked 2.5% higher at $98.00 each following an upgrade to buy from hold at Stifel, and hit an all-time high of $99.03 earlier in the session. 

Analyst Brian Chin also boosted his price target on Micron by $40, to $180 a share, noting that "we view tightening conditions in the DRAM market as allowing Micron to better optimize product mix, augmenting cyclical recovery (in profit margins)."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: