We had a chance to review the amenity kits JetBlue travelers get in first class

One of the many small perks that differentiate a higher class of travel from economy are the amenity kits that passengers receive when they board the flight.

Usually filled with toiletries that one can use aboard the flight as well as a few small treats that often highlight one's destination or the airline's country of origin, amenity kits come in various degrees of luxury (Air France (AFRAF) includes L'Occitane creams while Etihad Airways puts theirs in a Giorgio Armani tote.)

On March 6, New York-based JetBlue Airways (JBLU) premiered two new types of amenity kits that it gives passengers in its Mint premium travel class — a larger one for transatlantic travel and a smaller one for domestic flights.

These are the amenity kits JetBlue hands out to its Mint passengers. Veronika Bondarenko

Here is what goes into the new JetBlue Mint amenity kits

I received two of these pouches for review from JetBlue. Both mesh bags were designed by NYC-based luxury sports bag company Caraa and have one side front in a light green color that is a nod to the "Mint" name of JetBlue's travel class. The other side is a dark charcoal gray that will make it easier to protect against the scuffs and stains that take place during travel (airline amenity bags are generally designed to be reused as a makeup or toiletry case for future travel.)

The transatlantic pouch is significantly larger and has an inside pouch that you can pull to reverse the bag into a small backpack for future use. While the transatlantic bag is only available in mint, the domestic one also comes in clay, sand and gunmetal versions that frequent travelers can collect on different flights.

Travelers will find certain toiletries in both the domestic and transatlantic pouches — a Dr. Dennis Gross ultra-rich Hyaluronic Marine products hand cream, lip balm and facial toilettes and a sleep mask and earplugs designed by Tuft & Needle, another NYC-based brand.

The biggest difference of the larger pouch is the presence of a Plus Ultra toothbrush and dental kit along with a deodorant. Both kits have super soft socks with cute mint green accents on the toe and heel.

Overall amenities: standard selection of toiletries, very pretty bags and socks

The socks in an amenity kit I once received with a not-to-be-mentioned airline ripped after a second wear (instead of wearing them on the flight, I saved them for home) so I look forward to testing whether Mint's socks are sturdier. The earplugs definitely blocked out the night honking and sirens that I regularly hear from my studio on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

While these kits do not contain anything beyond what one typically finds in airlines' business class amenity kits, the toiletries are clearly high-quality while the bags they come in look stylish. Every product highlights wellness and design talent from JetBlue's home base of NYC.

I love mint green as a color and can definitely see myself using them to keep my items organized during future travel (in recent years, this has become increasingly important as several airlines have caught flak for amenity kits that are tossed during or after the flight.)