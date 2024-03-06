The Amazon device that's blowing up on TikTok for being a 'mini Frame TV' costs way less than the real deal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
School district elections in Yavapai County get underway Prescott-area contractor arrested on fraud, theft charges Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race AZ Supreme Court orders defamation trial over Lake election claims against Maricopa County Recorder Richer Wrongful-death, injury lawsuits against Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center settled Yavapai College earns ‘Emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution’ status Senior Connection to present ‘Unforgettable Aging: Brain Fitness throughout your Lifetime’ March 14 Prescott Valley Police to conduct St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement APS warns customers about new scam trend Relief possible for up to $2 billion in medical bills owed by Arizonans

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Amazon device that's blowing up on TikTok for being a 'mini Frame TV' costs way less than the real deal

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 6, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You never know what's going to pop up on your TikTok FYP, and sometimes it ends up being a pleasant surprise like it was for me this morning when I opened the app to discover the latest sensation. Several users are calling Amazon's Echo Show 15 a "mini Frame TV" because of how similar it is to the real deal, but the kicker is that it costs a fraction of the price.

Although the Echo Show 15, which retails for $280 at Amazon, made its debut back in 2021, it's currently going viral on TikTok and has sold over 10,000 times over the past 30 days. In one popular video with more than 55,000 likes, the creator called it a "faux Frame TV" and showed it being installed on their bathroom wall so they could watch movies via the built-in Fire TV while enjoying a bubble bath — genius! Another person made a similar video where they installed it in their kitchen and deemed it a "mini Frame TV." Judging by its looks and functionality, it's not a far-off comparison. 

@jessmapes

Is this necessary? No! But it’s got the aesthetic of a Frame TV on a budget, does way more, and is perfect for small spaces like my bathroom 👌🏻 #amazonechoshow15 #fauxframetv #frametv #amazonframetv #bathroomtv #tvforbathtub #giftidea #alexa #amazonfinds

♬ honeypie - flora ✿ https://www.tiktok.com/@jessmapes/video/7313739448754195755

"Did you know they make a mini Frame TV? Just kidding, they don't but Amazon makes the Echo Show 15 that's even better and you can get cute frames to give it the whole frame TV vibe," the viral TikTok said. "Mounting it is surprisingly easy and it comes with a flush mount, but if you want it to look like a true Frame TV you better hide that cord…now I have a stunning piece of art that doubles as a TV, calendar, personal assistant, and so much more and I love it."

"Mine's mounted in the kitchen, too, and it’s amazing," one comment said. "I want one everywhere." 

Echo Show 15, $280 at Amazon

Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Get it.

The original Echo Show 15 has a sleek black case and comes with a remote control for added convenience. This option doesn't include any other accessories, but if you're eyeing the pretty faux wood frame as seen in these TikTok videos, it can be ordered as a bundle for an additional cost. Keep in mind that the bundle is currently so popular that it's backordered and won't ship for at least two months, the product page says. Whereas the black version is eligible for overnight shipping.

It offers a 15.6-inch full-HD smart display and you can choose between portrait or landscape mode to fit your preferences. You'll reap all the benefits of Fire TV already built in, which means you can stream all your favorite movies and TV shows without hassle. It even features Amazon Alexa to help keep your calendar up to date, make to-do lists, give meal ideas, or answer questions.

Best of all is the photo frame feature that allows you to display your favorite artwork or photos from your personal Amazon Photos album. With an invite, your friends and family can also join the fun and have the ability to share their own photos on the TV for you to see. When you're not watching TV or using it for organization, transform the device into a special piece of home decor instead of letting it be a black box on your wall.

"This is my favorite thing as of right now in my home," a five-star reviewer said. "I believe my favorite feature on this device is the artwork that can transition throughout the day (or photos you handpick). It reminds me of a smaller Samsung Frame TV. The speakers on this device are also very good. This device has WAY too many features to list. Just buy it, you won’t regret it!"

The smallest size of Samsung's Frame TV is a 32-inch screen that costs a whopping $600. The Echo Show 15 might be half the size, but it's also less than half the price at just $280 to make up for it. If you've been wishing for a Frame TV, but don't have the budget for it, this is a great alternative, according to several TikTokers and Amazon reviewers

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: