New guidelines say this annoying piece of in-car tech will set back safety ratings

Although modern cars are safer, more efficient and much easier to drive, some important functionalities have fallen into the tight claws of technology.

In the not too distant past, drivers were able to adjust the radio volume or change the temperature or fan speed of their vehicle without looking away from the road, as its appropriate button or knob could be easily reached thanks to muscle memory.

Throughout the automotive spectrum from BMW to Subaru, these functions that were once controlled by a physical knob or buttons have been replaced with touchscreen functions in newer iterations of bestselling models — which can be a hazard if adjustments need to be made while on the move.

Across the pond, one organization is taking action by hitting automakers where it hurts the most.

The interior of the 2024 Tesla Model 3, featuring a central touchscreen and no wiper or headlight stalks. Tesla

As per a report by the Times, the independent auto industry safety body, the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is introducing new rules in January 2026 that will require the cars it tests to have actual, physical buttons and knobs to receive their coveted full five-star safety rating.

Automakers aiming for a five-star safety rating must use traditional buttons, stalks, or knobs for five outlined vehicle operations by NCAP, covering critical tasks that include the turn signals, hazard lights, the horn, the wipers, and the SOS function that alerts emergency services when in a crash or emergency.

“The overuse of touchscreens is an industry-wide problem, with almost every vehicle-maker moving key controls onto central touchscreens, obliging drivers to take their eyes off the road and raising the risk of distraction crashes,” Euro NCAP strategic development director Matthew Avery said. "New Euro NCAP tests due in 2026 will encourage manufacturers to use separate, physical controls for basic functions in an intuitive manner, limiting eyes-off-road time and therefore promoting safer driving."

The interior of the Tesla Model S Plaid, featuring a central touchscreen and no wiper or headlight stalks. Tesla

Like the scores given by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the U.S., automakers such as Tesla, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW boast about five-star Euro NCAP scores and Best in Class awards in advertising and marketing materials for their cars.

Though Euro NCAP guidelines are not legal requirements, automakers that sell cars in Europe take the ratings seriously, as a poor score can sway buyer's decisions.

In 2022, the latest year for which information is available, Tesla's Model S sedan and Model Y compact crossover were named Best in Class for Executive Car, Pure Electric and Small SUV.

Recently, the EV automaker made the controversial decision to remove the stalks behind the steering wheel that control the turn signals, headlights and windshield wipers - and put said functions as haptic feedback buttons on the steering wheel.

Such controls would probably affect its 'perfect score' under the NCAP's new rules come 2026.