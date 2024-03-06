Delta is taking a very controversial page out of American's playbook

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health YRMC leader clarifies critics’ perceptions of health alliance PUSD Governing Board approves proposed 2024-25 school budget PUSD Governing Board given presentation on A-F letter grades Lawmakers look to override zoning laws Prescott National Forest plans pile burning March 7-31 in the Prescott Basin School district elections in Yavapai County get underway Prescott-area contractor arrested on fraud, theft charges Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race AZ Supreme Court orders defamation trial over Lake election claims against Maricopa County Recorder Richer Wrongful-death, injury lawsuits against Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center settled

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Delta is taking a very controversial page out of American's playbook

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 6, 2024 11 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, March 6.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks were in the green to close out today's session. The Dow closed up 76 points, the Nasdaq closed up over half a percent, and the S&P also closed half a percent higher. This comes as investors continue to digest comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after he reiterated that it's still too soon to cut interest rates.

In other news, Delta is now the latest airline to increase the price of checking a bag. The company announced travelers will see a five-dollar hike when checking a bag, bumping up the price from $30 to $35. A second bag will now cost $45 — also a five-dollar increase from the previous cost. Customers with Delta perks, like SkyMiles Medallion members, and those with first-class tickets will continue to be able to check bags for free.

Delta is the third major U.S. airline to raise baggage fees in the past several weeks. Both United and American Airlines announced in February that they would be increasing fees after previous announcements from JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

According to the Department of Transportation, in the first nine months of 2023, U.S. airlines brought in $5.5 billion from baggage fees, a 9 percent year-over-year increase. In 2022 - the last full year for which totals are available - Delta brought in $979 million from baggage fees.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: