Bill Belichick exploring media options with Peyton Manning, ESPN

Tom Brady is set to enter the broadcast booth for the 2024 NFL season with Fox — and it looks like his legendary former Bill Belichick may cross into the media side as well.

But for this next chapter in media, Belichick might be partnering with one of Brady's NFL rivals.

Belichick is reportedly being pursued by Peyton Manning to join his production company, Omaha Productions, according to a report by The Athletic.

Manning is looking to add Belichick to a slew of retired names in sports including Sue Bird, David Ortiz, and Peyton's brother, Eli at his flagship production company.

The report said that Omaha Productions could collaborate with ESPN and pair Belichick with former Alabama Football head coach Nick Saban. The duo would create another version of the "Manningcast," an alternative broadcast that Omaha Productions and ESPN have done with the NFL featuring Eli and Peyton (especially during Monday Nigh Football broadcasts), and with the women's basketball featuring Bird and Diana Taurasi.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney (DIS) , is reportedly interested in the services of Belichick, though the two sides have yet to meet. He has met with both CBS and NBC executives though, according to the report. The two networks are also reportedly interested in Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

If Belichick does join a media company, he reportedly does not want to be part of a Sunday studio show. Networks also believe Belichick still wants to return to coaching eventually, especially because he's only 14 wins behind the all-time record for NFL head coaching victories.

The trepidation from the networks to sign Belichick because of this shouldn't be shocking, especially given that a coach returning to the sidelines after signing with a network just happened in the NBA when supposed NBA Finals commentator Doc Rivers left in February to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

