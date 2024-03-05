This is the type of medication most likely to be confiscated before a flight

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Wrongful-death, injury lawsuits against Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center settled Yavapai College earns ‘Emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution’ status Senior Connection to present ‘Unforgettable Aging: Brain Fitness throughout your Lifetime’ March 14 Prescott Valley Police to conduct St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement APS warns customers about new scam trend Relief possible for up to $2 billion in medical bills owed by Arizonans Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she won’t seek reelection, avoiding 3-way race UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This is the type of medication most likely to be confiscated before a flight

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 7:29 p.m.

While rules for traveling with liquids have been drilled into travelers for years after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) introduced the 3-1-1 liquid rule as a post-9/11 precaution, much less attention has been given to traveling with medication — even if it is one of the most frequently-confiscated items as travelers pass through security on both domestic and international trips.

The page on traveling with medication on TSA's website is only two paragraphs long and focuses primarily on making sure any liquids or creams fall within 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters.

Related: These are some of the most dangerous items TSA confiscated at airports

But as identified by a survey from prescription service BuzzRx first reported by USA Today, one in 10 of the 1,245 American travelers polled have had one of their medications confiscated when passing through security — 41% have had it happen on a domestic flight while 44% said it occurred when going to an international destination. A further 15% had it happen on both an international and domestic flight.

Airport authorities screen bags at the airport.

Shutterstock

The reason you got your medication confiscated at the airport

The most common reasons for having medication confiscated have to do with it exceeding the liquid rule (27% of respondents said this was why an airport official took theirs away), not having proper labeling or documentation (26%) and security concerns and random inspections that occurred as a result of the latter. A combined 67% said that these two things happened to them due to lack of proper labeling.

More Travel:

Along with having a valid prescription and properly-labeled containers, it is important to know the specific medication transportation laws of each destination one plans to visit. Certain Asian countries, in particular, require declaration of commonly-prescribed medications such as Xanax or Ambien.

Prepare or face these risks and inconveniences, experts say

"Before traveling, it's imperative to research the destination, especially if traveling internationally, about what their medication requirements are," Ricardo Rodriguez, a researcher who worked on the BuzzRx study, told USA Today. "Discussing the issue with your provider will probably be the best thing to do."

Disregarding this advice can cause both inconveniences and serious implications. Two in every five respondents said that this has caused them financial loses of more than $100 while one in nine have had to fully cancel a trip. 

Another 15% said the lack of their medication created a situation in which they had to require medical assistance while 37% felt a decline in mental health as a result of the stress around having medication confiscated. While labeling or having a prescription on hand is not required for flights within the U.S., it is generally a good move to avoid problems that can arise when airport officials question what it is that one is transporting.

"TSA does not require passengers to have medications in prescription bottles, but states have individual laws regarding the labeling of prescription medication with which passengers need to comply," TSA said in an information page on the subject. "Medication is usually screened by X-ray; however, if a passenger does not want a medication X-rayed, he or she may ask for a visual inspection instead."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: