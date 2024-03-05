OFFERS
Tuesday, March 05
This $80 sheet set that's 'the epitome of comfort and luxury' is on mega sale for just $32 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having quality sheets is not only essential for protecting your mattress, but it also helps make your bed even more comfortable. Instead of settling for thin, worn-out sheets that have seen better days, do yourself a favor and buy a new set.

The Lane Linen Queen Cotton Sheets come in a pack of four that includes one deep pocket fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 15 inches thick, one flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. The set is currently on sale for just $32 as opposed to $80, meaning you'll save a whopping 60% if you order right now. Although all 18 colors and patterns are marked down to less than $40 for the queen size, only the white set is at such a steep discount. The sheet set can also be ordered in other sizes such as twin, twin XL, full, king, California king, and split king at varying price points. 

Lane Linen Queen Cotton Sheets, $32 (was $80) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

These sheets are made of premium cotton with a 450-thread count that offers maximum comfort all year long. The fabric is soft to the touch, breathable, and durable since it's resistant to wrinkling, fading, and shrinking even after several washes. We suggest washing them on their own in cold water to prevent color bleeding and drying them on a low heat setting to protect the fabric. One shopper said, "after three, maybe four, washes [my wife] now says that these are the best sheets she has ever owned and we expect them to last for many years to come."

Over 800 people have given these sheets a five-star rating so far, and we expect that number to increase as they rise in popularity, especially while on sale. Several customers wrote that they are the "best sheets ever" and some have even become repeat shoppers because they're just that good.

"I recently had the pleasure of trying out the Lane Linen Twin Sheets Set, and let me tell you, it has been an absolute game changer for my sleeping experience," another reviewer said. "These sheets are the epitome of comfort and luxury, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. First and foremost, the quality of these sheets is outstanding. They provide a cozy and plush surface that makes drifting off into dreamland a breeze."

A brand new set of "luxury" sheets on sale for 60% off is a steal, and there's no telling how long the deal will last, so stock up on the Lane Linen Queen Cotton Sheets while you can for just $32. 

