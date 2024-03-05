Target stock soars on earnings, membership fee plans

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 plat, Groom Creek cell tower up for review by county supervisors Arizona Crisis Team extends hand of support across Yavapai County Sheriff's Report: Fire destroys Paulden home Saturday ‘Leap Into the Arts’: PUSD celebrates Youth Art Month, blossoming talents of K-12 students Chamber announces theme for 46th annual Prescott Valley Days North Washington Avenue sidewalk project set to begin in Prescott Yavapai College celebrates year of lifesaving training Printing, mailing error on select sample ballots, Yavapai County Elections announces Prescott’s solid waste, recycling costs rising 40% with new contracts

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Target stock soars on earnings, membership fee plans

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 12:06 p.m.

Updated at 10:42 AM EST

Target  (TGT)  shares soared higher in early Tuesday trading after the retailer posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and hinted at the rollout of a paid membership program as it looks to boost sales and store traffic over the coming year.

Target said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on Feb. 3 were pegged at $2.98 a share, a 58% increase from the year-earlier period that smashed the Wall Street consensus forecast of around $2.42 a share.

Group revenues, Target said, rose 1.65% to $31.92 billion, just ahead of analysts' estimates of a $31.83 billion tally. Same-store sales fell 4.4% from a year earlier, inside the Refinitiv forecast of a 4.6% decline, while digital sales were down 0.7%, extending their recent decline to a fifth consecutive quarter.

Target is looking to boost its lackluster online sales with the rollout of a new Target Circle membership program.

SOPA Images&solGetty Images

Operating-profit margins widened 210 basis points, or 2.1 percentage points, from the year-earlier quarter to 5.8%, Target said, while overall inventories were down 12% from a year earlier.

Looking into the current quarter, Target sees comparable sales falling between 3% and 5%, with a wide earnings range of between $1.70 and $2.10 per share.

"Our team's efforts changed the momentum of our business, further improving our sales and traffic trends in the fourth quarter while driving profitability well ahead of expectations," said CEO Brian Cornell.

Related: Analysts weigh in on Target before earnings, Walmart challenge

"Looking ahead, we'll continue to invest in the strengths and differentiators that have delivered strong financial performance over time," he added. "We'll also roll out fresh innovations, including our new Target Circle membership program, as part of our roadmap for growth aimed at meeting consumers where they are, reigniting sales, traffic and market share gains, and positioning Target for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond." 

Cornell told investors the new membership program will be called "Target Circle 360" and is expected to launch next month. The "promo" price will be $49 a year, Target said, and will include unlimited same-day delivery. 

Target shares were marked 12.3% higher following the earnings release and news of the new membership plan to change hands at $168.38 each, a move that extends the stock's six month gain to around 34.6%.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: