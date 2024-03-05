OFFERS
Tuesday, March 05
Target releases cheap new item that's selling out fast

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 5, 2024 4:52 p.m.

Many of us go to grocery stores for food and pantry staples. We'll visit a pharmacy for prescriptions and bandages and to an office supplier for paper and pens.

And while we may carve out some time during the weekend to visit an outlet mall or a strip plaza to peruse the aisles, usually we've got at least one or two items or gifts in mind that we're browsing for. Few of us open our Amazon  (AMZN)  app just to simply see what's on it. Fewer of us go to Walmart  (WMT)  for the experience or fun of it.

But there is something distinctly fun and mysterious about a shopping trip to Target  (TGT) . Its brightly illuminated aisles, sparkling white floors, and sprawling shelves stocked with unique and affordable finds somehow beckon even the most responsible shoppers to come in and look around, even if they don't need anything in particular. 

Target is perfectly set up for this kind of experience, and it's what differentiates it from its larger peers. For example, customers must walk through or past a Dollar Spot area near the entrance before they're able to search for the things they came for. 

Many of the items are stocked at lower levels, too, so if you're with kids, be prepared for a campaign for the latest iteration of a $1 coloring book or brightly colored candles.

But the deals don't stop at the entrance. Wander through the aisles of your local Target and you'll encounter many unexpected finds at reasonable price points, which may make their way off the shelves and into your cart.

New Target item leaving shelves quickly

Target is successful in part because it recognizes product trends — be it with home decor, fashion or beauty — and quickly churns out cheaper iterations of the items.

For example, the chain has done this time and time again with its successful Magnolia home-decor line, which recently sold out of a collection of food-storage containers in trendy colors. Its recent sellout of limited-edition Stanley cup tumblers also exemplifies how loyal its fan base is and how closely it watches the retailer's every move. 

And now Target is quickly selling out of a new item for the home, which costs just about $1.

The find was first pointed out by TikTok account TargetJunkie, which posts cute and affordable finds at Target, especially at its revered Dollar Spot. 

The video, labeled "$1 Target Finds," shows several glass and plastic cups that cost a buck at Bullseye Playground inside the Dollar Spot near the Target entrance. The cups feature bunnies and bright colors just in time for Easter. 

In January Target released an initial iteration of these cups, which sold out almost immediately. They retailed for $3. 

Target has released a number of brightly colored glasses and tumblers in time for Easter, including a pink 7.5-ounce glass goblet, which costs $4 and is selling out quickly online and in stores. 

As of this writing, the goblets were completely sold out online and local southern Florida stores had only nine cups remaining in stock for pickup or delivery.

